Hire freelance designers in Mendoza
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 39 freelance designers in Mendoza available for hire
-
Nicolas Prieto
Argentina - Mendoza
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Juanjo Marnetti
Mendoza, Argentina
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
Manuele Mancini Studio
Mendoza, Argentina
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Product Design
-
Gastón Sosa
Mendoza, Argentina
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
Pau Minotto
Mendoza, Argentina
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Mati Ibañez a.k.a Flotantte
Mendoza, Argentina
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Leadership
-
Alejandro Marnetti
Mendoza
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
Mario Muratori
Mendoza, Argentina
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Facundo B. Leonforte
Mendoza, Argentina
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Gastón Barros
Mendoza
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Gado Gonzalez
Mendoza Argentina
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.