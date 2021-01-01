Hire freelance designers in Mendoza

  • Nicolas Prieto

    Nicolas Prieto

    Argentina - Mendoza

    Embed Fonts in Sketch 67 cloud ux ui macos design typogaphy fonts embed sketch
    Smart Layout design ux overrides components symbols interface ui sketch layout smart layout
    Smart Distribute in Sketch 55 macos interface ui distributed spacing sketch
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Juanjo Marnetti

    Juanjo Marnetti

    Mendoza, Argentina

    360ºREPUBLIC - Advertising Studio circle world republic total 360 branding icon logo
    Fast Pet Food ketchup food application dog foodapp bone logo hamburger icon food pet fast
    Chromapolis Logo chroma vector icon branding brand identity logo polis city color chrome
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Manuele Mancini Studio

    Manuele Mancini Studio

    Mendoza, Argentina

    Pasión Calligraphy calligraphy artist hand lettering custom lettering handmade lettering calligraphy
    Sutil typography custom lettering hand lettering vector handmade lettering calligraphy
    Black Lives Matter lettering blackouttuesday
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Gastón Sosa

    Gastón Sosa

    Mendoza, Argentina

    Rise of the Bear cover art bear animal illustration design editorial cover book
    Alto Karma Poster vintage texture heart queen of hearts design card band music queen karma poster illustration
    Sheraton Hotel Wine Lounge minimalist logo brand branding hotel wine design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Pau Minotto

    Pau Minotto

    Mendoza, Argentina

    Ice cream handrawn digital art ilustracion tasty dessert game children kids illustration illustrator new zealand culture ice cream ice cream cone
    Pavlova handrawn illustration delicious fun game children kids dessert new zealand culture food pavlova
    Kiwi Fruit game fresh fruits kids children digital art illustrator culture new zealand kiwifruit kiwi illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Mati Ibañez a.k.a Flotantte

    Mati Ibañez a.k.a Flotantte

    Mendoza, Argentina

    Quarantine adobe photoshop abstract art glitchart flotantte poster colorful movie poster fanart vaporwave abstract popart pop surrealism collage covid19 coronavirus
    Pleasures adobe photoshop gradients flotantte pop art pop surrealism collage movie poster abstract art fanart sex pleasures love vaporwave abstract
    Oblivion pop art flotantte pop surrealism poster gradients adobe photoshop fanart movie poster vaporwave abstract oblivion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
  • Alejandro Marnetti

    Alejandro Marnetti

    Mendoza

    Palmares 25th celebration 25th geometric branding identity logodesign vector
    Visual Identity for Go Winery typography type vector logotype logodesign identity logo branding design
    Urban Mall illustration vector logotype logodesign identity branding logo design mall
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Mario Muratori

    Mario Muratori

    Mendoza, Argentina

    MUX: Travel App branding travel template ios apple app design app design uxdesign porfolio portfolio logo webdesign website web uxui uidesign ui ux design ux
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Facundo B. Leonforte

    Facundo B. Leonforte

    Mendoza, Argentina

    Bakery Machines Landing page landing page ui landing page landingpage web ux ui
    Elite Aviation Landing Page UX/UI landing page design web ux ui
    Landing page mobile UI fintech finance mobile ui illustration minimal icon design web ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Gastón Barros

    Gastón Barros

    Mendoza

    vino photoshop 2d quarentine illustrations illustrator illustration characterdesign design
    Walking through the city animation 2d 2d walkcycle vector walking framebyframe after effect quarentine illustrator illustrations illustration characterdesign design
    Uberman walking uber quarentine illustrator illustrations illustration characterdesign design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gado Gonzalez

    Gado Gonzalez

    Mendoza Argentina

    Portfolio WIP - Client Humana visual designs projects resume ux ui visual design layout branding portfolio gado gonzalez
    DailyUI 005 - Friday the 13th (App Icon) jason 13th the friday design graphic app icon 5 ui dailyui daily
    Random Illustration - Origami Dog dog practice origami illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

