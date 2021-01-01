Hire freelance designers in Ludhiana In

Viewing 11 out of 527 freelance designers in Ludhiana In available for hire

  • Rajveer Singh

    Rajveer Singh

    Punjab, India

    Vinaria din vale - Mobile UI adobe xd uxdesign uxui ux typography simple ui shop ui vintage minimal ecommerce app ecommerce dark theme dark mode dark app clean mobile ui brand app design android
    Vinaria din vale - web design minimalist white webdesigner user userinterface ui typography trend materialon interface interaction fluent flat exploration branding vintage design cleanui website web
    Play : Mobile UI fluent card mobile ux app mobile ui inspiraton minimalism uiux light ios inspiration clean ui leading product gaming play minimalist minimal app design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Raghu Sharma

    Raghu Sharma

    Ludhiana, India

    Logo & Branding Design : Financial Wellness for All behance designerforhire freelance raghu upwork cryptocurrency bitcoin wealth finance logo dribbble vector logotype graphic design brand identity branding logo
    Financial Wellness for All clean 2020 concept raghu designer raghu sharma financial wellness finance logo non profit logo charity logo vector logodesign dribbble branding graphic design brand identity logo
    Web Ui design for Security Services Agency ui designer website mockup free mockup freelance web designer raghu sharma security website security services website top trends 2020 ui design web design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Davinder Dhillon

    Davinder Dhillon

    Punjab,India

    Illustration advertisment vector socialmedia minimal design adobe illustrator vectorart illustration
    Social Media Ads pizza restaurant adobe illustrator adobe photoshop instagram post socialmedia advertisment
    Minimal Vector Portrait minimal vectorart design vectorportrait illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • jasmannat thukral

    jasmannat thukral

    Punjab, India

    Flyby Magazine print flyby airline magazine design magazine cover branding brand dribbble best shot typography design
    Flyby (Airline logo) flat flyby golden ratio minimal airline logo airlines illustrator typography dribbble best shot branding logo brand design
    Ballet dance Web landing page adobe xd ballet dance ux branding ui typography dribbble best shot design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • sahil bajaj

    sahil bajaj

    Mohali

    Fruits Order App Exploration | Seasonal Fruit | Ecommerce App mobile app design minimal deliveryapp food delivery app ecommerce app app design branding ecommerce design motion graphics ux ui season food fruit fruits order
    Adopet | Pet Adoption App | Pet Community app design figma design adopt cats ui modern clean creative concept minimal animals cat petcare pet adoption app uiux animal care pet
    Juice Brand Website Interactions fruits juice web animation website exploration website interactions ux ui creative design drinks menu brand marketing web design web animations branding design marketing web marketing drinks
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Harjot Grewal

    Harjot Grewal

    Punjab, India

    Presenter presenter illustration
    Jogging illustration man jogging
    Lucis Wireless Lighting Lamp web page lighting wireless lamps lucis
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Abhishek Kaushal

    Abhishek Kaushal

    Punjab, India

    Product page design website design minimal uidesign product page gradient 2021 website interface
    Cyber security assessment landing page interface uxdesign minimal mockup gradient webdesign 2021 landingpage landing branding
    Cyber security assessment application design cybersecurity figma uidesign dailyui uxdesign minimal interface ui branding
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Inderjit Singh

    Inderjit Singh

    Ludhiana, Punjab, India

    Let's fix Branding Design direction typography
    Home office space illustration project character design direction illustration clean work freelancer space office home
    Personal Pitch illustration character thinking pitch walk personal illustration art design graphic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Manoj

    Manoj

    Jalandhar, India

    Love in the air goal happy 2d animations flying couple black heart perfect loop character animation web gif after effects motiongraphics lottiefiles
    diwali shri ram motion festival of lights indian celebration motion graphic design ideas creativity motiongraphics diwali
    Shri Ram animation 2d victory celebration after effects lottie motion design animation deepawali. diwali lord rama god shri ram ram
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • thedesignerstrail

    thedesignerstrail

    Punjab, India

    Education app learning platform education app productdesign uxdesign uidesign app design product design ios app design android app design branding ux design ui
    Wallet app design bank app wallet app ios app design ios android android app development android app design user interface user experience prototype user experience design user interface design ux design ui
    Music app design music app ui music app design app design ios app design ios android android app design user experience prototype user experience designer user experience user interface design user interface ux design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Prabhdeep Kaur

    Prabhdeep Kaur

    Punjab, India

    Daily UI ecommerce shop ecommerce vector uiux app dailyui uidesign dribbble 100dayuichallenge ui web design
    Daily UI flash message vector uiux app dailyui uidesign dribbble 100dayuichallenge ui web design
    Daily UI softui icons vector uiux dailyui uidesign dribbble 100dayuichallenge ui web design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

