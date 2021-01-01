Hire freelance designers in Kediri

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 550 freelance designers in Kediri available for hire

  • Yusuf Nugroho

    Yusuf Nugroho

    Kediri

    El Tigre branding logo design illustration
    Technology infrastructure's landing page texture vector branding landingpage ui landing header app design illustration
    Doctor's app using healthistic ilustration doctor health onboarding ui card empty satate onboarding branding ux app ui design illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Yogie Ismanda

    Yogie Ismanda

    Nganjuk, indonesia

    Urbx Market - Shopping Experience editorial interface product page cart ecommerce app ecommerce animation interaction design app mobile clean ios ux ui
    Jbr. Collections 2020 - Fashion Website branding ux ui web clean minimalist ecommerce editorial fashion website fashion design fashion brand
    Travel site - video transition effects slow motion slowmotion sailing interaction smooth agency exploration explore journey video ui ux website web clean minimal motion design
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Choirul Syafril

    Choirul Syafril

    Tulungagung, Indonesia

    Real Estate App home house homestay hotel motel housing apartment real estate architecture property properties business penthouse rent home rent uiux design uidesign uxdesign app
    Event & Festival App show music concert uxdesign uidesign design uiux ux ui app mobile schedule profile ticket meetup conference map calendar festival event
    Website Analytics Dashboard time schedule sessions device ads analytics statistics stats chart dashboard webapp website web uxdesign clean uidesign app design ui uiux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • yahya amirudin

    yahya amirudin

    Malang-Kediri, Indonesia

    Monety - Expense Tracker App finance app mobile 3d mobile banking tracker expense tracker expense e-wallet personal finance financial planning finance ux simple clean ui minimal flat design
    Posly - Food point of sale table product page settings ui payment method management system tablet restaurant app food order food food app point of sale dark mode dashboard simple clean ui minimal flat design
    Socialy - Social Media Analytics Dashboard instagram chart mockup design perspec darkmode social media analytics analytics dashboard analytics social media dashboard website web simple clean ui minimal flat design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Dina Sectio

    Dina Sectio

    Kediri, Indonesia

    Napoleon Wood modern brand identity hire me dribbble mascot wood logo concept vector design branding adobe illustrator mockup 3d
    N brand identity adobe illustrator fun pastel orange monogram graphic design letter illustration flat vector logo concept branding design
    S + G adobe illustrator design shape flat vector simple concept symbol brand identity identity brand design amazing letter monogram branding logo graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • M Wildan Cahya Syarief

    M Wildan Cahya Syarief

    Madiun, Indonesia

    3D Icon - Travelling Medical Supply 3d illustration eevee cycles 3d blender blender supply list location medical travel concept design 3d icon icon illustration 3d
    Football Boy - Sports illustrations Exploration exercise training soccer ball kid boy ball boy football euro sports procreate illustrator flat illustration affinity designer design vector illustration
    Fulush - Instant Money Transfer Illustration concept app illustration finance cash money transfer bank money transfer hero image landing page fintech illustrator flat illustration affinity designer vector illustration illus
    • Illustration
  • Puji Ari Setiawan

    Puji Ari Setiawan

    Malang, Indonesia

    SmartR Recruitement Landing Page blue landing page web design recruitment
    SmartR - Dashboard for Recruiter blue green recruiter recruitement dashboard design website web design minimal clean
    SlyChat - Landing Page AI Conversation design clean minimal uiux design saas bot uidesign web design landing page ai conversation conversation ai
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Antareza Ghifary

    Antareza Ghifary

    Tulungagung, Indonesia

    Jin.id - Smart Home Mobile Apps smart home lamps design uidesign uxdesign ui ux designer app rooms controllers mobile app typography homeapp smarthome
    Slupgym.io - Gym App Mobile health app healthy typographic mobile app rent gym app gym app designer ux ui uxdesign uidesign design
    Dolano - Web Booking Destination Place clean ui clean beautiful camp researcher landing page booking app beach mountain designs typography destination travel webdesign booking ux ui uxdesign uidesign design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Rahadil Hermana

    Rahadil Hermana

    Malang, ID

    Barong Mask lion demon mask mythological mythology cultural culture band graphic design design teedesign tattoo artwork merchandise bodilpunk illustration drawing balinese barong
    Wild Mandala mandala wolf design teedesign tattoo artwork merchandise bodilpunk illustration drawing
    Deadly Fangs metal metalcore snake beer alcohol skull apparel bandmerch pointillism clothing tattoo artwork merchandise bodilpunk illustration drawing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Triyandi Saputra

    Triyandi Saputra

    Ponorogo, Indonesia

    Patungan Bareng - Charity Platform patungan purple campaign crowdfunding funding charity web ui
    Info Harga App orange price commodity dashboard graph statistic card swipe mobile chart ui
    BMI Sukses Landing Page e course e learning blue yellow bmi sukses home page landing page ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Vectorahman

    Vectorahman

    Kediri, Indonesia

    Flights App : Mobile UI Design airports news site plane airport airplane news design news ui news app flight search flight app flights flight mobile design mobile app design mobile ui mobile app mobile uiux ui design interface
    Landing Page : Delivery Web delivery website delivery service delivery app delivery deliver web ui web page web app website design web landing page wireframe website uiux web design ui design interface
    Travelling Community : Login & Sign Up travel app travelling scooter travel sign up screen sign up page sign up form sign up ui sign up login design login screen login form login page login wireframe website web design uiux ui design interface
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

