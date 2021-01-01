Hire freelance designers in Göteborg

  • Emir Ayouni

    Emir Ayouni

    Gothenburg, Sweden

    Raw Hide Effect Kit for Photoshop texture textures g.a.r.m. company garmco garm co raw hide effect kit illustration growcase ps actions photoshop action set
    HAUNT - Brush Set for Procreate (Clean & Gritty Inkers/Liners) salems lot horror haunt growcase illustration garmco garm company liner brush liner brushes inkers inker procreate brush set
    Illustrations for G.A.R.M. Co. Procreate Brush Bundle illustration growcase designer goods bundle g.a.r.m. co. garm co hula girl pinup pin up procreate brushes
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Olle Engström

    Olle Engström

    Gothenburg

    Zumper - My happy place (Sam) motion illustration 2d loop animation
    Zumper - My happy place 2d loop illustration motion cel gif animation
    Pinata boy run cycle character gif animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Pontus Börjesson

    Pontus Börjesson

    Gothenburg, Sweden

    Bobyte – Brandbook font typography vector branding house rental colors bobyte identity housing logotype logo brandbook app
    Bobyte – Icon Construction branding rental smile house grid process logo logomark bobyte icon
    Bobyte – Logotype logomark house rent housing branding logotype logo icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Wendy Zhou

    Wendy Zhou

    Sweden, Gothenburg

    Futuristic Cyberpunk Graphics - Glass Effect Design lock cool futuristic scifi neon colors cyberpunk gradient clean ui dark mode
    Partner illustration - Tech Illustration landing page illustration hero illustration hero image vector gradient ui dark mode partner illustration partner hosting saas tech illustration
    Dark mode app design study app student study minimal blue black app design gradient dark mode dark ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Sam Alfaro 🔥

    Sam Alfaro 🔥

    Gothenburg, Sweden

    SAVR - Animation Promo Video (Play w/ sound 🔊) ux motion video animation promo promotional minimal mockup flat ios mobile design user interface logo branding after effects ae after effects motion graphics
    Pricing Section website price plan pricing plan subscription subscriptions subscribe pricing web design user interface user experience ux flat ui
    Peopl - Search & Profile emoji cta button cta product tags search result presentation video minimal flat design profile ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Björn Assedahl

    Björn Assedahl

    Gothenburg, Sweden

    Shamanic lunch routine
    Coffee procreate coffee illustration
    Niacin flush handlettering procreate typography illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Johannes Leuchovius

    Johannes Leuchovius

    Göteborg

    Johannes Leuchovius Visual Identity 001 logotypedesign visual design minimal logotype design logotype brand design brand visual identity brand identity sweden branding logo typography minimalistic
    Void 002 blackandwhite sweden minimal dailyui vector logo website landing page web typography minimalistic
    Briljant 002 dailyui grid branding website webdesign interface type product page design product page web minimal typography minimalistic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Elin Östberg

    Elin Östberg

    Göteborg

    Illustration - Citrus sunbath procreate characters character design art illustration
    Sketch - Color study art procreate characters character design illustration
    Illustration - Nooks in the arbor art characters character design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alexander Stepanchuk

    Alexander Stepanchuk

    Göteborg

    Agency Website [exploration process] ux mobile visual design
    Opera Touch home page @home @tabs @ux @design @browser @ui
    Mobile wallet app wallet visual design ui app andoid figma ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Anders Olofsson

    Anders Olofsson

    Gothenburg

    fruit? fruit. fruit! bigquestions cherry fruits illustration
    synthesi(ze)-r(o) thank please halloween photography design render music synth synthesizer instrument illustration glow blender 3d blender3d blender 3d art 3d
    empty train symmetry moody lights japan illustration 3d night neon train blender3d blender
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • UI/UX monster

    UI/UX monster

    Gothenburg, Sweden

    Cryptocurrency App I Crypto whale UI Kit (light mode) whale graphic design exchange bitcoin wallet app cryptocurrency app app ui kit crypto design ui vector minimal ux
    Pricing plan pricing minimal branding icon set web vector illustration design ux ui pricing plan
    Duo Tone Transportation Icons icon pack icon design uiux vehicles illustration vector ux ui minimal icon set icon
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

