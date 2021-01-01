Hire freelance designers in Córdoba

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 56 freelance designers in Córdoba available for hire

  • Stefano Brizzio Recchia

    Stefano Brizzio Recchia

    Córdoba, Argentina

    Pibi Güemes & Grolsch
    Sports on flip flops - Football football club football flip flops sports ipadproart character concept procreate procreate art procreateapp ipad pro character ipadpro illustration
    Sports on flip flops - Taekwon-do ITF itf taekwondo flip flops sports ipadproart character concept procreate procreate art procreateapp ipad pro character ipadpro illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Juan Paz

    Juan Paz

    Villa Allende, Argentina

    streching couple draw stayhome love home healty excercise quarantine life quarantine yoga concept procreate editorial illustration drawing illustration
    Brothers siblings brother editorial illustration adobe draw planet rain thunder character sketch concept digital drawing illustration
    Home office working work father and son stay home social distance quarantine stay safe stayhome athome paper airplane family freelancer homeoffice remotework home office editorial illustration digital procreate drawing illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Jeremías Martinez

    Jeremías Martinez

    Córdoba, Argentina

    Wawa Display - WIP experimental wip font design font branding graphicdesign typedesign typography
    Sticker illustrations for Bardo Media fun bizarre bardomedia sticker illustration graphic design branding
    Humano Cuántico - Logo Design human humanocuantico symbol gradient logo graphic design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Juan Cioffi

    Juan Cioffi

    Cordoba, Argentina

    Goniochromism04 interior illustrations adobe render octane illustration design cinema4d c4d 3d
    Goniochromism03 interior illustrations adobe render octane illustration design cinema4d c4d 3d
    Goniochromism02 illustrations interior render adobe octane design illustration cinema4d c4d 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • alvaro arakaki

    alvaro arakaki

    Cordoba, Argentina

    Maneki Neko Lineal Illustration maneki neko illsutration vector icon vector art japan adobe illustrator flat vector illustration design illustrator cat neko
    Daruma design icon flat vector lineart vector art illustrator vector illustration illustration japanese culture japan daruma
    Daruma icon adobe illustrator flat vector illustration illustration art design vector art vectorart vector illustrator illustration japanese art japan daruma
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Lucas mercado

    Lucas mercado

    Córdoba Argentina

    Veeyam Beatmaker - Character Design 3dcharacter 3d illustration animacion diseño design character design character
    Roy! Character zbrush c4d cinema4d 3dcharacter 3d diseño illustration character design character
    Zoe Personaje 2D character design animacion design vector 2danimation ilustración ilustrator diseño characterdesign character
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Facundo Suarez Alturria

    Facundo Suarez Alturria

    Cordoba, Argentina

    Maze guy design illustration after effects motion art motion graphic animation
    Hospital italiano vector flat illustration after effects design motion graphic motion art animation
    Intro Cuentabuelos illustrator after effects flat design logo vector illustration motion art motion graphic animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Susana Garcés

    Susana Garcés

    Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina

    Catty Woods - sticker design logo design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Lux Art

    Lux Art

    Córdoba,Argentina

    Victorian House lowpolyart apocalypse gamedeveloper gamedev colors game design blender game art artwork art
    Challenge OneWall 3dmodel asset building blender ortographic cinematic luxartstudios luxart 1wall onewall challenge illumination gamedev gamedesign gameart color retro city artwork art
    Apocalyptic City abandoned gamedeveloper illumination lowpolyart colors game design game art artwork art apocalyptic apocalypse destroyed city
    • Animation
  • Iamsuarezsandra

    Iamsuarezsandra

    Cordoba, Argentina

    Ritmo - Music app music app music app aplication ux uxdesign ui design
    Adelmo - Sass Desktop App dashboard app dashboad design desktop aplication uxdesign ux app uxui ui
    Planneon - Landing Page - Deco&Home uxdesign uxui sale home deco decoration mobile ui landingpage design ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Micaela Guzmán

    Micaela Guzmán

    Cordoba Capital, Argentina

    Daily UI #017 - Email Receipt dog illustration pets dog recepit ui illustration flat design animation
    Daily UI 16 - Pop up/Overlay overlay popup ui motiongraphics illustration flat design animation
    Face rigging joysticknsliders rigging rig character motiongraphics illustration flat design animation
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.