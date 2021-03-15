Hire freelance designers in Cincinnati, OH

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 127 freelance designers in Cincinnati, OH available for hire

  • Sean McCarthy

    Cincinnati, OH

    Columbus Crew Update crew ohio columbus vector identity illustrator branding sports branding sports sports logo logo soccer logo soccer mls
    Milwaukee Bucks Concept
    Fantômes de Montréal for Hatclub hockey player sports logo design vector illustration identity illustrator branding hockey logo ghost montreal sports logo hatclub hockey
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • AR Shakir

    Ohio, United States

    dashboard ui for finance app finance finance dashboard user dashboard admin theme admin ui admin panel interface app ui dashboad dashboard
    shopify homepage for soft drinks shopify store hoempage landing page website web landing ecommerce woocommerce store store ui shopify
    mining dashboard ui mining finance admin panel user dashboard theme uiux interface admin ui admin dashboad dashboard
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • David Falter

    Cincinnati, Ohio

    Quantum detailed details motion design mograph data quantum
    SpaceX's Starship Raptor Engine nasa starship illustator details complex technical engineering spaceship rocketship engineer spacex engine
    Targeting_Values motion graphics data viz data visualization motiongraphics motion design illustrator ui details illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Fallon Venable

    Cincinnati

    📝 🗑 🚗
    ⚾ ⚾ ⚾
    🌵 👢 👢 🌵
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Patrick Haney

    Covington, KY

    Token Father's Day Campaign mobile website campaign product design instagram facebook ads
    Token Mobile App sanomat sans publico prototype ring hardware android ios product design design
    Wegmans Meals 2GO App product design app responsive serendipity miller web app android ios design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Aaron May

    Covington KY

    The Last Kingdom screen printing texture netflix
    F45 screen printing poster grit typography 2d design 45 1312 acab potus texture overprint screenprint defund illustration
    Pretty Grim political cartoon grim reaper 2d illustraion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Pavel Kosov

    Over the world

    Weather icons the sun flash rain gradient art cloud temperature weather icons vector design minimal
    Terminal order sell btc buy btc amount price xrp bitcoin chart analytics data datalight crypto trade terminal dashboard blockchain cryptocurrency ui ux product
    Data Builder account coins dark mode analytics chart data btc trading trade black platform datalight bitcoin dashboard blockchain cryptocurrency website ux product ui kosov
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Mark Farris

    Ohio, USA

    Draplin Badge dribbble contest aaron draplin texas icon head thick thick lines logo illustration crop con badge ddc draplin
    Stanley Hudson logo badge badgedesign illustration character illustration stanley stanley hudson dunder mifflin the office
    Typhon Security Consulting badge shield branding logodesign logo cyber security security logo snake logo snake
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kyle Kochanek

    Cincinnati, OH

    Lazy Export v2.1 figma
    Lazy Export Release 🎉 figma plugin export exporter plugin figma
    Roadtrippers Extraordinary Places product mapbox design illustration off road roadtrip map
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Beau Heubach

    Florence, Ky

    Example Supply Chain Receiving View supply chain uxdesign ux application internal branding ui
    Santa's Workshop UI santa claus nice list ho ho ho ux christmas santa ui
    Deign Open Code Brand minimalist app branding open source branding
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Manar Halawa

    Cincinnati, OH, USA

    Camping App 🏕 graphic design branding logo icon vector ux ui minimal illustraion flat design art 3d app
    Bakery App 🍞 minimal logo vector ux ui illustration branding art design app
    Adventure App 🚣🏻‍♀️ art 2d minimal flat app ux vector ui design illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

