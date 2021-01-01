Hire freelance designers in Cambodia

Viewing 11 out of 39 freelance designers in Cambodia available for hire

  • San Soeng

    San Soeng

    Phnom Penh, Cambodia

    Finding Parking Space - Mobile App map ui map minimalist clean clean ui dark app dark ui finder parking lot parking app cambodia ux uidesign uxui ui
    Landing page - Natworld colorful colors website web landing page page clean ux vector ui illustration cambodia ux ui
    Bakong - បាគង App Redesign Concept payment finance financial app bank app ux ios ui design cambodia ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Rin

    Rin

    Preyveng

    Heropower product design 3d art photoshop illustrator redshift cinema4d
    Product 3D Design product design photoshop redshift cinema4d
    3D poster product design 3d art photoshop redshift illustrator cinema4d
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Peadro Collins

    Peadro Collins

    Phnom Penh, Cambodia

    This isn't TV, you can't change the channel. retro typography print graphic design vector illustrator illustration
    Zappa on Trump in 1975 typography graphic design design vector print illustrator illustration
    Getting out the vote, editorial graphic typography graphic design design vector print illustrator illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Solida

    Solida

    Phnom Penh, Cambodia

    primed - wellbeing & task management app app mobile task wellbeing ui ux design
    Akara - Reading Website reading website reading app home uxdesign ux uiux ui bookweb bookapp bookshop website books design
    Happily alarm clock alarm app mindfulness meditation user experience user interface ux ui design mobile app design mobile app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Souris

    Souris

    Cambodia

    Payment app UI design cambodia khmer productdesign ui design
    Dead simple UI kit for web illustration ux typography flat ui kit branding
    Hangme Cambodian first e-commerce enabler landingpage webdesign branding ui ux design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Pablo Nhim

    Pablo Nhim

    Phnom Penh, Cambodia

    Cambodian King 67th Birthday typography vector art artwork cambodia illustration design
    Khmer New Year 2020 art vector artwork cambodia illustration design
    Cambodia Independence Day vector art artwork cambodia design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Hajin Kim

    Hajin Kim

    Phnom Penh, Cambodia

    Speedy recovery 🤢 lettering greeting cards funny digital art cheeky
    Nice Butt 🍑🚀✨ illustration lettering digital art cheeky funny greeting cards
    Lumpy Space Princess landscape design frangipani landscape illustration lsp cartoon network adventure time
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sopheap Yuttina

    Sopheap Yuttina

    Phnom Penh, Cambodia

    OXY App app application figma adobe xd ui design
    FOODY delivery app food app food and drink food delivery food app application figma adobe xd ui design
    Soundy Web Design music player music figma adobe xd webdesign ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • David Huotkeo

    David Huotkeo

    Phnom Penh, Cambodia

    DELL XPS 13 commercial poster design computer poster
    Coffee Shop User Interface vector card coffee cafe mobile app ui design uiux ui
    Khmer new year poster TEDx RUPP icon design vector illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Mr. Sochea

    Mr. Sochea

    Phnom Penh, Cambodia

    Khmer Food UI App adobexd
    Business card design adobe photoshop illustrator flat design business card design logodesign
    The Flower Store Brand Guideline design illustrator photoshop brand identity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Irene Hang

    Irene Hang

    Phnom Penh, Cambodia

    anyone could be a witch! design phnom penh illustration
    Cottagecore Strawberry Girl phnom penh illustration
    Support local farmer y'all phnom penh minimal flat design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

