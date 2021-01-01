Hire freelance designers in Buffalo, NY

Viewing 11 out of 51 freelance designers in Buffalo, NY available for hire

  • Danielle Podeszek

    Danielle Podeszek

    Buffalo, NY

    Aldi Redesign simple logo rebranding grocery store redesign rebrand badge retro thick lines logo
    Finger Lakes Distilling upstate ny upstate new york design finger lakes upstate badge retro thick lines logo distilling distillery
    Well It's Groundhog Day Again gobblers knob pennsylvania woodchuck movie groundhog bill murray thick lines badge retro logo groundhog day
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Rob Hopkins

    Rob Hopkins

    Buffalo, NY

    Buffalo's Blue Economy Logomark stronghold studio branding identity logo buffalo ny buffalo lighthouse
    Golf Club of Buffalo Monogram stronghold studio buffalo ny buffalo typography monogram golf branding logo
    Golf Club of Buffalo Lockup stronghold studio buffalo ny buffalo badge elephant animal golf branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Carl Cordes

    Carl Cordes

    Buffalo, NY

    The Simpsons Buffalo Bills Mafia cartoon 90s vintage retro homer simpson bart simpson simpsons the simpsons illustration buffalo vector football national football league nfl sports
    Lisa Simpson Blizzard Queen parody vintage 90s mashup retro the simpsons simpsons bills mafia buffalo bills illustration buffalo vector football national football league nfl sports
    Chris Cornell grunge illustrator vector illustration illustration vector vector art chris cornell rock music rock and roll rock audioslave soundgarden music
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Andrew Martis

    Andrew Martis

    Buffalo, NY

    Archie dog animal logo vector design illustration
    Cocktail Time script type typography vector lettering
    Another Casualty vector letter symbol icon logodesign logo design logo lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Katie Arcara

    Katie Arcara

    Buffalo, NY

    Coffee Cups 1900 industrial waffles coffee food restaurant packaging product design logo branding brand
    Wonder Buffalo lockups buffalo ny bison buffalo wonder typography design type branding logo illustration
    Great King XVII a design texture illustration childrens book book children kids well king story
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Nick Haas

    Nick Haas

    Buffalo, NY

    S Logo Mark Concepts l s concepts logo concepts graphic design gradient manufacturing metal metal stamping design logo mark logo design identity branding logo
    J Ando Plumbing Website plumber design branding interactive ux ui homepage website design website
    Crow Hill Stone & Supply Business Cards stationery hexagon mountain hill crow landscaping business card business card design graphic design design typography logo mark logo design identity branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Gunay Mustafazade

    Gunay Mustafazade

    Neverland

    Electronic Customs Services uidesign uxdesign dashboard ui dashboard design dashboard figmadesign figma website webdesign ux ui minimal design
    Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice | REDESIGN game gamedesign homepage landingpage website sekiro webdesign design figma figmadesign ui ux minimal
    Harry Potter — Store Concept store design shop design harry potter store harry potter uidesign web page store shop product page landingpage ecommerce design ecommerce commerce webdesign figmadesign ui ux minimal figma design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Tyler Coderre

    Tyler Coderre

    Buffalo, NY

    DigThat Branding illustration geometric folded icon typography vector branding logo blue white minimal
    Coderre Design 2021 Logo Refresh shield crest logo branding minimal
    Simple Avatar of Myself toon cartoon illustrator headshot avatar portrait vector white black minimal illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Zach Huber

    Zach Huber

    Buffalo, NY

    Fresh Pizzeria logo brand identity pattern branding cartoon retro vintage funky pizza box typography pizza packaging illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Tommy Rood

    Tommy Rood

    Buffalo, NY

    Not Done Yet Eagle eagle drawing patch illustration logo
    Nathan Drake illustration black and white portrait uncharted drawing
    The Flying Fortress illustration america logo bomber airplane tshirt art illistrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Derrick McKeown

    Derrick McKeown

    Buffalo NY

    Logo Design - Top Gun Lawn Care flag america stars grass lawn landscaping logo design branding
    CM Luxury Logo gold luxury real estate logo vector illustration design branding
    User Authentication Screens authentication design user experience adobe xd branding ux mobile app design mobile user interface ui kit ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

