Hire freelance designers in Bangalore

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 1,901 freelance designers in Bangalore available for hire

  • DStudio®

    DStudio®

    Global

    Mobile View cloud web app branding design typography clean user experience product design ui-ux ux ui white design landing page website design product page integration responsive design mobile view
    Time Management hours todo profile branding clean user experience product design ui-ux ux ui time management time entry app ui web app project management dashboard
    Dark UI web app black night mode dark typography clean user experience ui-ux ux ui hero header product design landing page website web
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Surja Sen Das Raj

    Surja Sen Das Raj

    Global

    Making a donation is the ultimate sign of solidarity top designers dribbble trend 2021 dribbble top shot ux illustration branding template gradient logo graphic design animation ui design creative dribbble best shot charity cherity donation
    BlueJeans Redesign Experience surja sen brand identity agency design ofspace academy ofspace branding logo illustration gradient ux ui template design creative dribbble best shot app design company app design ios app bluejeans redesign bluejeans
    BlueJeans Redesign Experience ios app branding logo gradient ui ux template design creative dribbble best shot illustrations app design bluejeans redesign bluejeans
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Bilal Ck

    Bilal Ck

    Bangalore, IN

    Tack - Member Profile modal timer tracker hours time dashboard admin stats chart ux ui clean projects graph member user profile
    Tack - New Project Flow icon picker color picker custom icon invite people project template template client add task people invite task modal project
    lightGallery 2.0 lightbox javascript gallery
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nasir Nurency

    Nasir Nurency

    Global

    Event Scheduling UX UI human interface interaction trendy interfaces mobile app design event app event organising event scheduling event app interface mobile app user interface design user experience design design ui trend app design ux design ui design ux ui
    Team manage and tracking SaaS UX UI uxui thoughtful design productivity saas web application management saas user interface design user experience design task management tracking team saas team management saas web app saas design saas design web design ui design ui ux design ux
    Food Delivery App UX/UI trendy interface cook live chef chef app uxuidesign uxui user experience design user interface app ui mobile app deliveryapp fooddelivery food design ui trend app design ux design ui design ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Jabel

    Jabel

    Global

    Campus (Cards + Elements) 🤘 ui cards elements card educational app student app application app design event event app icon ux app vector illustration branding product agency typography minimal
    Campus - Meetup App 🤘 creative agency app development icon product design identity design education education app student event events app event visual design ui application app design app branding product agency typography minimal
    Campus - Meetup App 🤘 brand identity dating dating app onboarding product design product prototype motion educational app education minimalistic minimal application ios student student app event app events meetup app meetup
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Ofspace Digital Agency

    Ofspace Digital Agency

    Global

    Online Education App I Ofspace learn class ui ux ios app design learning platform exam study student exam app online education learning app application app ui mobile app mobile education app education edutech
    Caring App I Ofspace graphic design ui ofspace ux design app app ui adoption health social care app caring app mobile app mobile ux design clean ui interaction illustration ios app
    Chef character design flat vector chef concept digital illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Mahmudul Hasan Manik

    Mahmudul Hasan Manik

    Global

    Devignedge - instax mini 90 Website Landing Page Header mhmanik02 best dribbble shot website landing page landingpage landing page camera top design website header agency web header webuidesign webdesign website header creative devignedge uidesign ui design ui
    Devignedge - Drone Website Landing Page Header UI Design top design dji fpv website landing page landingpage product landing page website ui design creative exploration header website design web ui design webdesign website landing page drone mhmanik02 devignedge ui design uidesign ui
    Devignedge - Money Transfer Website Landing Page Header visual design ui designer top designer best dribbble shot agency website finance website finance transfer money transfer web design mhmanik02 devignedge webdesign website landing landing page landingpage header
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Purrweb UI

    Purrweb UI

    Global

    Voice Twitter App motion graphics animation messenger app voice messenger messenger mvp startup social app network social feed twitter voice mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
    Jewelry Store App (Cartier App Redesign) brand redesign shop store ecommerce diamond gold luxury lux jewelry cartier startup mvp mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
    Skin Care App filter ecommerce shop products social mvp startup healthcare wellness health skin care skin care app skin mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Shourav 🔥

    Shourav 🔥

    Global

    To-do list app dashboard ui illustration investing startup paas saas landing page productivity to-do list webapp app design web app ux dashboard template theme
    medical appointment dashboard ui minimal card clean design nocode builder dribbble google app designer mobile app application hospital management patient management startup crm saas booking medical admin panel dashboard landingpage web ui ux
    Download 200+ UI blocks Figma File (Freebie) coded block template producthunt readyui startup uikit uiblock freebie figma design nocode html css landingpage bootstrap code kit template web ui ux
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Gurvinder

    Gurvinder

    Global

    Wallet App ios app design ios app ios mobile app mobile design mobile ui mobile ux ui
    News Website product website ux ui world trending news latest news current affairs updates news website news
    Buy or rent a home buy home property rent property house rent home rent house home ios app design ios app mobile app ios mobile design product mobile ui mobile ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Rahul Chakraborty

    Rahul Chakraborty

    Bangalore,India

    Smart Home Device (Concept) quotes ui widgets arnold render physical render 3d art concept art concept design cinema4d smart speaker smart home app smart device wood japanese style materials realistic 3d futuristic c4d 3d physical product
    Smart Speaker UI (WIP) calendar music design app ui ux voice glows gradients dark ui dark mode ios14 widgets smart ui smart device smarthome futuristic user inteface apple siri ui
    A Modern Jukebox (Leather & Wood) futuristic concept ui display isometric speaker lights neon lukebox jukebox objects physical render arnold cinema4d c4d 3d 3dart box wood
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.