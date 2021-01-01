Hire freelance designers in Ann Arbor, MI

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 195 freelance designers in Ann Arbor, MI available for hire

  • Sean Farrell

    Brighton, MI

    Detroit Pizza Depot pizza design logo shift car wheel automotive detroit
    Buildings Logo Exploration tall modern negative space vector shape logodesign building
    Magic Logo vector branding symbol geometric magical design wand clock logo time magic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jacob Rosenburg

    DETROIT

    Growlers drink monster growler beer teeth illustraion black t-shirt tshirt
    See Something Film Something
    Send Positive Vibes Poster navy yellow red space stars peace positivevibes positive smiley screenprint rainbow for sale poster
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Ben Fryc

    Detroit, MI

    Portrait of an Internet Dad 3d modeling 3dart cartoony pixar cap ballcap hat head character illustration octane c4d 3d
    Polywork Wallpapers octane c4d hand space attachment download iphone wallpaper freebie branding logo illustration 3d
    Levi Jones 3d scene simulation clothing marvelous marvelousdesigner rigging character octane c4d branding illustration design 3d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Živan Rosić

    Ann Arbor, Michigan

    001 — A51 typographic layout typography poster minimal
    Spectral Luminosity Index design typographic print layout typography poster type minimal
    K67 print typographic illustration layout typography poster minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Studio 1344

    Detroit, Michigan

    East Aurora High School retro modern athletics high school sports mascot cats cat tomcat tomcats
    Dieterich Elementary School branding school illustration kids illustration kids fun friendly cute mascot wildcats wildcat lynx cats cat bocat bobcats
    Cowherd Middle School illustration stalk branding sports mascot cat middle school puma lion lions mountain cougar cougars
  • Karl Nilsson

    Detroit, MI

    Annual Report Style Frames keyframe style frame christianity infographics ui frost church design motion graphics annual report
    Respira practice music blackletter respira texture arcane illustration celestial poster
    June Playlist 🚪✨ illustration music texture gold arcane album art playlist mixtape
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Whitney Liu

    Canton

    infinity pool swimsuit swimming sky retro vintage illustration flowers hat girl plants trees sunset pool infinity
    home sweet home bookcase decorations lights plants paintings cat sofa home retro vintage illustration
    train retro birds sky outdoor grass flowers train vintage clouds illustration
    • Illustration
  • Kyle Culps

    Detroit, Michigan

    hispanic heritage month heritage sugarskull mexico sports logo michigan tigers detroit mlb baseball
    hockeytown embroidery stitched refresh logo red wings detroit
    farewell season red wings nhl michigan badge logo hockey detroit
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Chad B Stilson

    Detroit, Michigan

    LogoLounge 12 marvel wolf empire stormtrooper chewbacca chewy obi wan kenobi obiwan starwars stanlee logolounge branding typography illustration sports vector design brand identity logo
    Ms Abby's Swim Logo seahorse swim branding typography concept type vector design brand identity logo
    Ms Abby's Swim Logo seahorse aquatics swim branding typography concept type vector design brand identity logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Christine Lemar

    Detroit, MI

    Brewery Brand Exploration branding design brewery branding brewery
    Pizza Logo Exploration illustration vintage typography identity branding
    Internal App
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Samir Alley

    Dearborn Mi.

    buzzin'proof landing page hero illustration branding design saas website saas landing page landing page design ux ui illustrations hero saas 3d 3d art landing page website design web design webdesign website
    buzzin'proof webdesign brand typography web design branding design ui
    Pricing Page brandng branding product design wordpress development wordpress website builder website concept web colorful web design webdesign application website design websites website landing page prices price price table price list
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

