Hire freelance designers in Yogyakarta

  • Kemonn 🔥

    Kemonn 🔥

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Brenslá - Outstanding digital design from around the world event news stories portfolio cases media work art collective creative studio agency digital landing page simple homepage website design ux ui
    Morvo - Music Player Website track discover listening songs playlist player music app dark glow gradient clean card landing page simple homepage website design ux ui
    Diabetics BuyBack - Branding color guide circle geometry card logogrid logogram logo design clean presentation guidebook brand guideline brand identity brand design minimalist rebranding brand logo branding simple design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Anggit Yuniar Pradito

    Anggit Yuniar Pradito

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    NFT Website Exploration art ui finance dashboard landing page website ethereum bitcoin marketplace cryptocurrency crypto
    Sharia Bank Landing Page Gradient #Exploration gradient colorful crypto wallet cryptocurrency crypto sharia illustration branding dashboard landing page economy bank app banking corporate bank finance website
    Sharia Bank Landing Page #Exploration website landing page dashboard moslem crypto wallet cryptocurrency financial finance bank sharia
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Ghani Pradita

    Ghani Pradita

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Health Journal Dashboard journal doctor medical health chart graph graphic stats design cards icons illustration web dashboard
    Intermittent Fasting Tracker App treatment workout chart glass glassmorphism gradient graph stats fasting health cards dashboard mobile app
    Project Tracker App mobile app illustration crm teamwork work client collaboration to do task management project productivity
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Herdetya Priambodo ✱

    Herdetya Priambodo ✱

    Yogyakarta

    NFT Landing Page Website cryptocurrency crypto art bitcoin coins doge bold noise landing page gradient nft art nft crypto ethereum token
    Plainthing Rebranding brand design presentation clean logo grid minimalist brand book mockup creative design ui gradient screen flat brand identity icon logo branding rebranding
    Biggo Animated Illustrations gradient landing page flat illustrations illustrations teamwork motion graphics animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Permadi Satria Dewanto

    Permadi Satria Dewanto

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Permanukan - Pets Landing Page Eksploration interaction graphic design animal conservation animals bird pets uiux website web design ui design branding header after effects landing page animation ui
    Currency - Landing Page Exploration online money changer credit card bank currency money card uiux website web design ui design branding design motion graphics header illustration landing page animation ui
    Ho. - Real Estate Landing Page Eksploration booking architechture ecomerce homedesign home real estate property uiux web design ui design website branding design landing page
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ahmad Fawaid

    Ahmad Fawaid

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Call Center Analytics uiux minimal clean icon business phone service phone system conference calling call recording software call monitoring software call center chart statistic app design web app company finance real estate dashboard analytics ui design
    Medical App booking app finance android ios illustration icon minimal clean dashboard manage patients manage appointments find doctor calendar chat timeline chart ui design hospital app medical app mobile app design
    Manage Appointments reminder manage appointment schedule app calendar app home online consultation find doctor dashboard doctor chat timeline booking app android app web design healthcare app lab hospital app manage patient manage booking ios app design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • hamam zai

    hamam zai

    yogyakarta - indonesia

    Social Media App Design software icon community network virtual information idea sharing media social app clean design ux ui
    Finance App - Get Started verify icon clean illustration management business scan maps identity register onboarding app finance design ux ui
    Falaya Video Conference - Real Estate conversation chat house inspection location survey streaming live property realestate app desktop conference video web design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪

    Piko Rizky Dwinanto ✪

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    My Work Landing Page personal branding ux agency agency website studio service app digital marketing creativedesign uiux branding design website landing page ui
    Application of Time Discipline list meeting task management calender ios productivity app to do list ux mobile time shedule design clean app ui
    Architecture Landing Page interior property art engineers home page ux architectural architecture branding design web design clean website landing page homepage app ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Dhefry Andirezha

    Dhefry Andirezha

    Yogyakarta , Indonesia

    Header Exploration - Peacelah Mental Health Website ✌️ illustration healthy ui design doctor health gradient graphic design oneweekwonders dark clean ux ui mental health mental medical landing page header web design website design homepage
    Header Exploration - Simantap Online Payment ✨ oneweekwomders save money app landing page card web design fintech money finance creditcard bank onlinepayment payment branding logo header website ui gradient homepage
    Header Exploration - Courier & Delivery Services tracking delivery buisness hero section landing page user interface dark yellow delivery service courier typography ux ui header clean design branding web design gradient homepage
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Sigit Setyo Nugroho

    Sigit Setyo Nugroho

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Work & Office Lottie Animations startup computer office json lottie after effects motion graphics motion aniamted illustration animation team work design branding website uiux header hero illustration landing page illustration
    Coina - Cryptocurrency Market Landing 3D Exploration blockchain bitcoin coins investment money banking bank mining cryptocurrency 3d illustration cinema4d blender branding design header hero illustration ui landing page illustration 3d
    Cheapo - Digital Banking 3D Exploration isometric illustration homepage 3d header hero illustration website landing page landing gateway payment digital bank bank
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Desemy Kristanto

    Desemy Kristanto

    Yogyakarta, Indonesia

    Reviews Site Landing Page Exploration landing page vector internet web ui character design illustration
    Cloud Storage Header Illustration drive safety design web ui tech above the fold landing page cloud storage isometric illustration
    Eid Mubarak 1442 H procreate eid al fitr islam muslim eid mubarak mubarak eid character illustration
    • Illustration

