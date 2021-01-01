Hire freelance designers in Wichita, KS

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 49 freelance designers in Wichita, KS available for hire

  • Michael Penda

    Michael Penda

    Wichita, KS

    Brandimals pt. 19 tentacle eye branding retro vintage shadow sea ocean custom type blackletter badge seafood fish octopus nautical restaurant animal squid illustration logo
    Brandimals pt. 16 - Pheasant classy brand logo illustration pattern restaurant fancy drink cocktail animal nature outdoors feather beak monocle fedora bowler hat hunting bird pheasant
    Brandimals pt. 14 - Narwhal animal geometric illustration logo whale whaling vintage retro harbor store shop gift sea fish horn bar harbor maine nautical ocean narwhal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Brian Miller

    Brian Miller

    Wichita, KANSAS

    FlatlandFlyFishermansSHIRT 2020 fight poster fisherman man battle fishing fly lure hat lucha libre mask fight poster wrestlers wrestling carp fish luchador shirt
    baby yoda pin sticker button regret factory sticker badge button pin miller star wars face head mandalorian baby yoda yoda
    Gladspoon Pattern sample circle 1 cookie dough miller sparkle burst script type banner face spoon smile ice cream cone glad happy bird cardinal pattern
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Mike Gangwere

    Mike Gangwere

    Wichita, KS

    Gentry Private Wealth Acorn kansas wichita financial finance wealth tree acorn branding logo icon badge crest
    Gentry Private Wealth Shield crest financial finance shield branding logo wichita kansas wealth
    Gentry Private Wealth coatofarms wealth kansas wichita badge crest logo branding financial finance
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Rikki Janae

    Rikki Janae

    Wichita, Kansas

    Addicted To Scrolling 📱 icon cute planet ux ui phones scrolling animation phone 2d vector character design concept animation flat tech company brand identity illustration
    Paddl Academy - Icon Exploration illustration website hackathon innovation technology startup tech company subscription academy flat icon design icon set monoline design system brand identity vector
    Paddl Academy - Sub-branding Paddl design system flat logo design brand design presentation design presentation mockup education mark branding icon technology concept vector tech company brand identity
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Andrew Stephens

    Andrew Stephens

    Wichita, KS

    Peaces retro peace sign peace illustration
    LIFE&DEATH death life spirituality typography
    What the Future Holds eye hands illustration mysticism fortune teller crystal ball
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Cooper Blaske

    Cooper Blaske

    Wichita, KS

    Homeostasis IPA ipa texas austin brewery can geometric science label beer
    Bob Dylan 60s netflix rolling thunder revue procreate drawing portrait dylan fold music bob dylan
    13 Leaf Clover craftbeer lucky st patricks day clover shamrock can label beer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Meghan Wolfe

    Meghan Wolfe

    Wichita, Kansas

    Kansas Day flower texture type established sunflower kansas badge
    Dot Pop drink bubbles peach geometric circle dot packaging soda can soda pop
    riot type wordmark square circle triangle typography bright texture geometric lettering riot
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Travis Krause

    Travis Krause

    Wichita, KS

    Fun-Factory illustration isometric fun c4d pearl bubbles gold glass 90s memphis shapes 3dillustration design texture
    Twisted Logik brewery branding brewery windmill storm bolt hops beer can can ipa tornado kansas illustration c4d 3d beer
    Sunday Night motion branding fun football social instagram stories mahomes kc grit type texture mockup design red motion graphics motion design sports chiefs
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jesus Originales

    Jesus Originales

    Wichita, Kansas

    Aston Martin – Vantage Landing page interface uidesign clean landingpage landing design vantage aston martin cars typography web ui ux design minimal website
    Design Portfolio Footer webflow website design digital design digital mobile footer signature web website ux ui design minimal
    Design Portfolio digital design digital desktop mobile webflow portfolio web website ux ui design minimal
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Eric Andreae

    Eric Andreae

    Wichita

    Rise and Stride-4 vector star runner run sun legs 10k 5k marathon race branding logo
    Rise and Stride-3 lockup flag feather run roadrunner bird 10k 5k marathon race branding logo
    Rise and Stride-2 badge runner run fork shoes 10k 5k marathon race branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Dustin Commer

    Dustin Commer

    Wichita Kansas

    L Realtor forsale real estate buying home
    PAR TEE america sports golfing tee par party annual american all-american golf
    Londyn's Poster Series music street art hop hip hiphop dance shoes poster 316 smokeshop urban streetwear shop smoke street
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.