Hire freelance designers in Waterloo, ON
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 972 freelance designers in Waterloo, ON available for hire
-
Matthew Doyle
Burlington, Ontario
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
Matt Fletcher
Hamilton, ON
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Justine Win
ON, Canada
- Illustration
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Ella Cressman
Waterloo, Canada
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
Anne.L
Waterloo, ON, Canada
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Jetpacks and Rollerskates
Toronto, ON - Kitchener, ON
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Dmitri Litvinov
Toronto, ON
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Kevin Moran
Toronto
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Leadership
-
Sarah Parton
Kitchener
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Victor Wong
Mississauga, Ontario
- Illustration
-
Janna Hagan ⚡️
Toronto, Canada
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.