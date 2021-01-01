Hire freelance designers in Victoria, BC

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Miles Chic

    Victoria, BC

    Single artwork ideas vinyl record typography design branding photography
    Lookin Up branding design icon illustration typography art
    Doge Illustrations cryptocurrency bitcoin dogecoin
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • David Edward Clark

    Victoria, BC, Canada

    Language Card left aligned blue helvetica emoji english learning mandarin chinese language
    On the Making of GT1 flat blue minimal typoraphy clean emoji game development hard work
    Jonathan Harris Quote emoji typography minimal clean blue quote
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Sebastian Abboud

    Nanaimo, BC

    Somebody turn down the sun hot sun shapes design fun doodle texture vector art illustration
    🦋🦋🦋 butterfly dog doodle character vector art illustration
    Art, man drawing fun character doodle art illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jesse Ladret

    Victoria, BC

    Logo/Signage Design: Heights House Hotel typography type victoria bc print graphic design typeography design branding texas houston hotel signage logo
    Logo Design: Portland Vintage RV & Trailer Park canada typeography vancouver island airstream retro vintage print design branding jesse ladret malcontent creative graphic design victoria bc pdx logo trailer park
    Business Card & Branding: Malcontent Creative Co. typography logo type ink graphic design yyj business card illustration canada logo design typeography victoria bc branding print vancouver island jesse ladret malcontent creative
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Ben Didier

    Vancouver, BC

    Swagger filigree ornate monoline design packaging illustration
    Aeschylus etching engraving monoline portrait illustration
    Habanero design label logo packaging branding lettering typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Harry Olson

    Victoria, BC

    Illustration WIP
    Illustration WIP
    Illustration WIP
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Emma Fanning

    Victoria, BC

    Supplement Label Design packaging mockup label packaging logo design minimal logo green graphic design branding
    Supplement Label Design packaging logo design minimal logo green graphic design branding
    Label Supplement Design and Logo for Rare Planet Health label packaging logo design minimal logo green graphic design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Brook Wells

    Vancouver, Canada

    I'll Remain Under Our Antique Sky deer digital illustration digitalart digital painting photoshop illustraion family
    Our Secret Place deer photoshop illustration
    Bad Moon Rising abstract art abstract animation styleframe photoshop
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Richard Ballermann

    Victoria, BC, Canada

    Tech / Analytics Spot Illustration chart performance inventory technology noise texture analytics graphs ui tech line mid-century illustration
    Mobile SDK devices mobile line blue illustration
    Mobile Entry Methods prototyping green sliders mobile ui interaction mobile
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ian Milligan

    Victoria, BC

    Yellow bar abstraction black yellow
    Owl Logo branding vector flat logo icon design illustration
    Blue Raygun vector flat logo icon design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ty Dale™

    Vancouver Canada

    Dont pop my bubbles! NFT vector art vector nfts pop bubbles illustration vectorart nftart nft
    Relax a bit? relax ball planet earth globe world shoes sneakers
    Isolation stay home covid 19 canada illustration tyler isolation
    • Illustration

