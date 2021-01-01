Hire freelance designers in Vadodara

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Prakash Ghodke 👋

    Prakash Ghodke 👋

    Baroda, India

    More Programa to-do webapp management filters categories insight projects schedule boards interior dashboard graphs stats app ux ui
    Minimize Menu moodboard schedule boards management app interior design web app design web app ux ui
    Telerivet Home illustraion communication message chat banner landing page web design web ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • pritesh

    pritesh

    Vadodara, India

    Fashion Industry App Design mobile design mobile application mobile app design mobile ui app design fashion ui fashion design fashion app fashion app
    Logo design branding design logo design branding agency awesome brand identity brand logo design branding logo logodesign branding
    Music UI mobile ui app design ui uiux
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Rushabh Patel

    Rushabh Patel

    Vadodara, Gujarat, INDIA

    Home services mobile app design and development booking illustration ecommerce mobile uiux design uikit app template android on demand home services
    Website Landing page for Home services creative branding illustration uiux design website landing page
    Website Landing Page vector branding illustration uiux design website concept landing page design landing page website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Dipesh Patel 🚀

    Dipesh Patel 🚀

    Vadodara, India

    Cryptocurrency Dashboard Admin Template Bitcoin ICO branding animation web design product design bootstrap 5 ico dashboard
    Multi-purpose WordPress Theme online store shopping cart woocommerce wordpress theme
    Multi-Purpose Responsive WordPress Theme woocommerce wordpress theme web design branding
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Chetan Joshi

    Chetan Joshi

    Vadodara, Gujarat, India

    Social Media (Food) creative food socialmedia
    Social Media (Product) creative product socialmedia
    Social Media (Real Estate) creative realestate socialmedia
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Mayur Thakkar

    Mayur Thakkar

    Vadodara, India

    Stock market app design ux uxdesign design user experience ui ux uidesign uxdesign dailyui ui ux uidesign webdesign uiflow ui design ui
    Product catalog branding poster design web design ui design
    Portfolio website webdesign portfolio uxdesign uidesign ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Vrajesh Parmar

    Vrajesh Parmar

    Vadodara, Gujarat, India

    Mobile Application, login and verification ux ui design verification login application mobile
    Coffee Guide App Design guide shop coffee minimal ux ui design app mobile glassmorphism
    Coffee Guide App Design coffee app shop ux application mobile minimal guide ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Amyth Design

    Amyth Design

    Vadodara, India

    Iron Freaks • Logo Design training zumba crossfit fit workout lifestyle fitness gymnasium brand identity branding minimal clean creative gym logo design logo brand
    Skinologie Clinic • Logo Design logo design skincare brand clinic beautiful aesthetic beauty products design minimalistic creative clean skin beauty logo branding minimal
    Crazy Raccoon • Logo Design minimalistic identity logodesign concept white black clean minimal creative design mascot logo branding truck barbecue bbq raccoon crazy brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Nitesh Lalwani

    Nitesh Lalwani

    Vadodara, India

    SUWO - Swansea University Wind Orchestra clear minimalist logo minimalistic minimalism creative creative logo swansea university orchestra wind music logodesign branding vector illustration minimalist logo design clean minimal
    easter clean covid19 design covid vector illustration vector art vectors vector minimalistic minimalism minimalist kawaii art kawaii kawai easter eggs easter egg easter art illustration minimal
    perseverance startup entrepreneur artwork caricature art minimalism minimalist design clean vector ui illustration minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  Hi-Lab Solution
Anand

    Hi-Lab Solution

    Anand

    Fashion Store Mobile App UI/UX Design graphic design app mobile brandingagency ux ui
    Happy Mother's Day Card uxdesign web brandingagency mothersday
    Special Food Menu Restaurant Product UI Design uiuxdesign brandingagency design products website uxdesign product food web ux ui restaurant
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Jinit Dave

    Jinit Dave

    Vadodara, Gujarat

    My leaf family
    The Puppet Master chakras puppet naruto illustration character design digitalpainting comic art photoshop character design
    Fusion with Goku dbz illustration illustration character design digitalpainting photoshop comic art character design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

