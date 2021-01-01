Hire freelance designers in Tulsa, OK

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 54 freelance designers in Tulsa, OK available for hire

  • J.D. Reeves

    J.D. Reeves

    Tulsa, Oklahoma

    Brand Design testing healthcare identity brand icon branding design logo typography
    Grin Logo saas tech vector identity brand branding icon design logo
    Kameo Health pandemic covid-19 healthcare vector identity brand branding design logo typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Hayden Walker

    Hayden Walker

    Tulsa, Ok

    Food Icons illustration icon geometry line seafood meat burger pizza ramen crab cow grocery
    Drinks icon geometry line illustration spirits wine beer
    Trouvaille Brewing branding animal logo icon illustration craft beer beer brewing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • David Svezhintsev ◒

    David Svezhintsev ◒

    Owasso, OK

    UserWise - Content Builder liveops video games gaming visual programming design blue web ux ui
    EarthWallet - Crypto Wallet dark blue design logo branding illustration
    Rise Above The Disorder - Give Support illustration graphic vector design website dark ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Matt Chinworth

    Matt Chinworth

    Tulsa

    Spectrum / Autism and Blindness blindness vision eye autism brain conceptual health light science editorial illustration editorial illustration
    Kaiser Health News / Race to build budget ventilator health coronavirus covid ventilator engineering tech technology science editorial illustration editorial illustration
    Caltech / Understanding COVID-19 coronavirus covid virus medicine health technology science editorial illustration editorial illustration
    • Illustration
  • Sanaz Bidad

    Sanaz Bidad

    All The World

    Shopgram Sign Up ux design ux sign up product hengam stores shopgram ui shopify design uidesign illustration
    Explore Shopify stores, Find winning products products stores ui shopgram product page website shopify store shop store ecommerce shopify ux uidesign design product design
    Merry Christmas;) vector graphic illustration design shopify store shopify plus shopgram christmas tree
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Jeff Broderick

    Jeff Broderick

    Tulsa, OK

    Over a hundred tiny, pixel perfect, 1px thick line icons system micro tiny small line pixel icons
    Avatar & personal items illustrations/icons vector illustration fun art bold bright colorful illustrations icons keys phone iphone cell phone drivers license license id passport man person profile avatar
    Apple Watch Series 4 series4 watch apple fusion360 3d
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Brian Welzbacher

    Brian Welzbacher

    Tulsa, OK

    OKCBTV4 vector brand nature logo branding design illustration beer trail craft beer oklahoma
    OKCBTV3 vector brand nature logo design branding illustration beer trail craft beer oklahoma
    OKCBTV2 vector brand nature logo design beer badge illustration branding trail craft beer oklahoma
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kevan Gerdes

    Kevan Gerdes

    Tulsa, Oklahoma

    Seismic Fishing Products packaging design packaging bait fish holographic foil holographic foil stamp foil symbol s mark vector fishing branding icon design badge vintage logo type
    Seismic Fishing Marks fish shirt apparel retro hooks hook bass vector fishing typography branding icon design badge logo type
    Seismic Fishing Logos space hook fish bass fishing holographic foil holographic foil foil stamp mark vector fishing branding design icon badge logo type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Russell Wadlin

    Russell Wadlin

    Tulsa, OK

    Seeke Creative pattern pattern wolf oklahoma tulsa retro design identity content corporate rebrand brand logo
    Seeke Creative logo and flash sheet flash wolf oklahoma tulsa retro design identity content corporate rebrand brand logo
    Seeke Creative logo design wolf oklahoma tulsa retro design identity content corporate rebrand brand logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Omar

    Omar

    Universe

    letter A minimal flat typography branding logo illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jordan Hunter

    Jordan Hunter

    Tulsa, Oklahoma

    Textual brand branding web app tulsa oklahoma clean ux ui design
    Textual tech startup product design illustration web tulsa oklahoma clean ux ui design
    IT Site oklahoma wireframe site one page homepage website tech visual design freelancer freelance web brand tulsa clean ux ui design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.