Hire freelance designers in Toulouse

  • Bastien Rigaud

    Bastien Rigaud

    Toulouse

    Hindi Ceramic texture light flower leaf gold flag rock setdesign ceramic vase render
    Plants and pottery collection ✺ material leaf flowers composition white colorful abstract colors graphic design lines illustration pottery plants
    Abstract plant holder realism landscape illustration colors graphic design abstract plants render design c4d 3d
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Raffael Velluti

    Raffael Velluti

    Toulouse

    dashboard dashboard
    Dashboard dashboad
    T-shirt Teewee qr-code qrcode pattern illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Clarisse Michard

    Clarisse Michard

    Toulouse, France

    Vice, redesign website prototype animation website design prototype uxdesign uiux branding website ui design ui webdesign
    Vice, redesign website website concept website design prototype uxdesign uiux branding website ui design ui webdesign
    Vice, redesign website design website concept website design uxdesign uiux branding website ui design ui webdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Antoine Lanau

    Antoine Lanau

    Toulouse - France

    Gogo X MBK Magnum Racing 1995 woman motor biker bike racing magnum purple pink blue yellow cyclo photoshop truegrittexturesupply manga illustration moped
    Balade sous les étoiles photoshop badge logo badgedesign bynight stars and stripes french bike french bike truegrittexturesupply purple rainbowcolor swing mobylette moped artwork typography illustration icon logo design
    Baymax X MBK Bw's 1988 yellow white textured beach robot disney bighero6 baymax photoshop truegritexturesupply texture digitalart digitaldrawing summer summervibes scooter mobylette anime manga illustration
    • Illustration
  • Théo Kreicher

    Théo Kreicher

    Toulouse, France

    Tony Corleone - LeanBois illustrator vector 2d flat vector illustration bandana texture vectors portrait twitch tony corleone gtarp red design graphic design leanbois minimal
    Clayvon Barksdale - Leanbois lirik minimal leanbois graphic design design red textures gtarp barksdale clayvon twitch portrait vectors texture mustache illustration flat 2d vector illustrator
    Lang buddha - Leanbois mustache sunglasses texture vectors portrait twitch gtarp lang buddha red graphic design colors design illustration flat vector 2d illustrator
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Studio DOT

    Studio DOT

    Toulouse, FRANCE

    Explainer video for an ecological initiative urban wildlife case study digital creative toulouse landscape explainer video layout motion graphics graphic design ecology city hall explainer design motion design
    OVF - Motion - Learning soft skills - 03 thanks future innovation peoples digital wave dots logo learn startup typography branding ui ux design animation motion design
    OVF - Motion - Learning soft skills - 02 web startup typography branding ui ux design explainer video animation motion design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Animation
    • Web Design
  • Romain Lier

    Romain Lier

    Toulouse, France

    THL Logo proposal animals animals logo logo symbol geometry
    Personnal Lettering symbol blackandwhite gold lettering letters typogaphy
    Concentration head vector geometry illustration geometric
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jeremy Alleaume

    Jeremy Alleaume

    Toulouse, France

    Yuzzit Homepage type icon mobile clean identity ios minimal gradient product lettering typography website motion app vector web branding ux ui design
    Liberty rider app website brand gradient clean flat product typography mobile identity ios minimal motion icon logo branding vector app ux ui design
    GPS suggestion clean ios mobile 3d identity icon product minimal branding type animation logo motion app vector ux ui design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Jan Günther

    Jan Günther

    Toulouse, FR

    Jazz & Wine graphic design graphicdesign toulouse visualdesign illustration
    Old Cadillac toulouse graphicdesign design visualdesign procreate cadillac illustration
    Zero emissions Day visual design typography ux toulouse graphicdesign illustration visualdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Benjamin Costes

    Benjamin Costes

    Toulouse, Midi-Pyrénées

    Inspirateur animation design website ui
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Alison Danis

    Alison Danis

    Toulouse, France

    Daily UI #39 - Testimonials uidesign ui landing page dailyui clear design modern design testimonials wallet bank pastel green webdesign dailyui 039 dailyuichallenge
    Daily UI #38 - Calendar blue pink purple task manager task list chart colorful modern design dailyui dailyui 038 dailyuichallenge uidesigns uidesign calendar app calendar ui calendar to do app clear design mobile design app
    Daily UI #37 - Weather app mobile design clear design darkui darkmode interaction rainy sunny cloudy uidesign mobile ui mobile app weather icon icons weather app weather dailyuichallenge dailyui 037 dailyui
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

