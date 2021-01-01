Hire freelance designers in Toronto, ON

Viewing 11 out of 966 freelance designers in Toronto, ON available for hire

  • Dmitri Litvinov

    Dmitri Litvinov

    Toronto, ON

    Honk App Icon messaging app messaging app icon designer ux ui ios honk icon app
    iOS App | Navigation Icons irl bell icon lines notifications calendar search discover ux ui app ios icon design icon set icons
    Music Dashboard Icons dashboard ux ui listen data private lock song shuffle play notes iconography icon designer icon set icons music
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jetpacks and Rollerskates

    Jetpacks and Rollerskates

    Toronto, ON - Kitchener, ON

    TED LASSO - Be a Goldfish happy moustache television tv ted lasso design cartoon retro cute character design blake stevenson jetpacks and rollerskates illustration
    T-REX on cardboard logo simple thick lines handmade hand lettering cardboard t-rex dinosaur trex design cartoon retro cute character design blake stevenson jetpacks and rollerskates illustration
    Sargent Skull (sketch) skateboard art concept art logo teeth helmet army cartoon sketch retro cute character design blake stevenson jetpacks and rollerskates illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kevin Moran

    Kevin Moran

    Toronto

    Icons, Icons, Icons (again...) icons navigation toronto tech calculator kira green bank lock key suitcase
    Album Cover Art pastels cactus planet watch artwork monoline vector music art album
    Digital Document Review document paper globe compass dna toronto tech
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Janna Hagan ⚡️

    Janna Hagan ⚡️

    Toronto, Canada

    Hair Salon Instagram Feed Design canva salon hair stylist web designer instagram posts beauty social media design social media instagram post design instagram post instagram
    Cariboo Website Design feminine fashion nature landing page web designer mockup ipad webdesign website design web
    Cariboo Fashion Website Design green landing page luxe nature clothing web design clothing brand website designer webdesign website design web
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Arthur Chayka

    Arthur Chayka

    Toronto

    Rainy Daze apparel graphic design t-shirt cannabis 420 branding character linework 2d illustration
    Ticketmaster Livestream product design music ticketmaster livestream landing page ux ui
    Peace Out t-shirt design t-shirt illustration sweatshirt apparel t-shirt vector branding logo design character illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Paul Lapkin

    Paul Lapkin

    Toronto, Canada

    The King of LA base and bloom typography type album branding editorial poster print ui design grid photography gradient psychedelic nba basketball los angeles lakers los angeles lebron james sports
    Junipurr Mobile Cards grid web design ecommerce product page gold jewelry junipurr art direction branding logo dark interface landing website design ux ui
    Junipurr Logo 2020 wordmark space moon illustration design symbol icon vector branding logo
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Abo

    Abo

    Toronto , Canada

    CIP KIA Laning Page unique ui booking book rent room airbnb picture uidesign web desktop design ui design gold black landing page landing hotel reserve airport
    CIP KIA Laning Page flight airline airport ui design app design uniqe black desktop uidesign ui rent room reservation hotel reserve airbnb landing
    Bank Accounts logo web ui ui design landing design uidesign desktop inspireation light panel fintech finance bank account account dashboard
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Matthew Doyle

    Matthew Doyle

    Burlington, Ontario

    Beskar Font weapons warrior space sci-fi galaxy inspire boba fett mandalorian star wars starwars type fonts typeface lettering custom font font design type design typography graphic design
    Matt Doyle Design Visual Identity personal branding stationery animation vector ui identity design user interface motion graphics graphic design icon design branding design logo design visual identity branding brand design matthew doyle sports logo
    Mentorship Tour type sun school bus teach drive road ribbon crest identity sports branding tour road trip bus school mentor basketball
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Gabriel Lam

    Gabriel Lam

    Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    Onboarding Users | Blog Illustration art vector logo branding character design color interaction design web design illustration
    SafeStep Homepage
    be Ride Hailing (Redesigned) app design branding typography illustration ui interaction design uiux ride hailing product design ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Rosey Cheekes

    Rosey Cheekes

    Toronto, Canada

    Contemplation kids food character happy vector illustration cute
    The Great Wave off Kanagawa torontoartist popart colorful illustrator animal character vector illustration cute
    Absolutely Normal Still Life colorful illustrator character design character food vector illustration cute
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Sara Salehi

    Sara Salehi

    Toronto, Canada

    Virtual Doctor Appointments medical care medical app doctors doctor app figma illustration mobile app design flat clear clean interaction ux ui
    YoShine illustrator yogapose yoga vector minimal webdesign flat clear clean interaction ux ui figma illustraion
    weFly glassmorphism glass effect glassy minimal travel booking travelling trip vacation web app ux ui design flights hotel tourism webdesign productdesign
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

