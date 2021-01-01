Hire freelance designers in Thessaloníki

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 38 freelance designers in Thessaloníki available for hire

  • Triada Koutoukou

    Triada Koutoukou

    Thessaloniki, Greece

    Summer card postal sun travel poster card postal architecture church greece island paros mediterranean cycladic vacation summer sea blue illustration
    Adventure adventure explorer clouds cute animal childrens illustration childrens book cute green colorful spring nature dog character design girl illustration
    Unicorn bliss spring children book illustration kid illustration pop sky stars purple pink unicorn drawing fantasy cute unicorn illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Constantine Vasileiadis

    Constantine Vasileiadis

    Thessaloniki, Greece

    A raining jail minimalism illustration illustration art illustration illustrator minimalism minimalistic minimal jail raining
    Loving Thessaloniki minimalism creative colors poster character minimal city illustration colorful design graphic illustration illustrator loving love city
    The Legend of the Red House stories spooky character illustration design minimal graphic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Dimitris Chronopoulos

    Dimitris Chronopoulos

    Thessaloniki, Greece

    Fashion blog home page blog fashion website design
    Syncing two staging enviroments concept microinteraction dashboard app adobe xd animation
    Website redesign for local farm farm meat redesign website website design redesign concept
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Nektarios Karanikas

    Nektarios Karanikas

    Thessaloniki, Greece

    Summer Vacations vacation summer fan 3d loop animation
    Onewheel Destroy Boredom noise grain kid helmet search bar character animation 2d onewheel
    D is for Donut 2d flip donut cinema 4d sketch and toon cel shader 3d loop animation
    • Animation
  • Greg Golias

    Greg Golias

    Thessaloniki, Greece

    Macbook artwork art procreate illustration illustrator
    Shapes geometry shapes art illustration logo
    Shapes illustration design illustrations illustrator
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Elena Ivan - Papadopoulou

    Elena Ivan - Papadopoulou

    Thessaloniki, Greece

    Waiting in the dawn wacom pencil drawing digital drawing elenaivanpapadopoulou art book illustration animal cute illustration children book illustration kids book illustration
    Bear with binocular staring at the stars and snake as a friend watercolor look for stars staring at the stars sky stars monocular dream children book illustration elenaivanpapadopoulou wacom pencil childrens illustration cute illustration albino snake bear book art animal illustration
    Couple portrait ink line tatoo cheetah leorard jaguar fashion in love model fitness muscles cute animal beautiful girl
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • George Atsidis

    George Atsidis

    Thessaloniki, Greece

    Mobile Music Player web app design web app design ui ux inteface ui music app mobile app app design
    Starbucks online delivery app coffeeshop coffee app eshop design ui ux inteface ui website web design
    Clothes Website web design ui ux inteface webdesign website eshop clothes blue ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Julien Ghandour

    Julien Ghandour

    Thessaloniki, Greece

    It's Christmas already? christmas storytelling lettering calligraphy
    The worst best feeling ever! storytelling illustration
    A year in a long distance relationship 😊 storytelling illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Valia Lavdogianni

    Valia Lavdogianni

    Thessaloniki

    Woman portrait graphics art illustrate minimal branding posterart vector poster illustration design
    Pink yeah pink illustration art yeah hand
    Sending mails graphics design posterart vector poster minimal illustrate illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Stelios Varvarigos

    Stelios Varvarigos

    Thessaloniki Greece

    S for app logo icon design symbol s app design branding logo icon vector graphic design
    Mobile restaurant order app flat vector website ui orange restaurant mobile app ux web branding graphic design
    Tiger BBQ House bbq restaurants desktop website design logo web ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Basilakis

    Basilakis

    Thessaloniki, Greece

    Woffice.io - Intranet WordPress Theme wordpress theme task management task manager task list intranet application design wordpress
    WordPress Services service design wordpress managed wip wordpress services xtendify
    Speedlancer New Web Site gantt admin dashboard user interface website design freelancer speedlancer
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

