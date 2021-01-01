Hire freelance designers in Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Viewing 11 out of 374 freelance designers in Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh available for hire

  • Hoang Nguyen

    Hoang Nguyen

    HCMC, Vietnam

    #20 Getting quality feedback is not hard animation illustration story blog medium creativity design ux ui feedback tips
    Logo Loading Icon animation team grow network mark arrow symbol capital loading logo fintech
    #19 A Portrait of Senior in Every Industry mindset portrait story blog illustration animation senior medium
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Yup Nguyen

    Yup Nguyen

    HCM, Vietnam

    Curated - How it works micro-animation pin map check walkthrough onboarding ux icon animation shopping hand motion ui icon illustration after effects animation
    Promote 👨‍💻 motion empty state marketing social sharing promote share ui icon character illustration after effects animation
    Private 🕵️ tree plant group private ui character motion illustration after effects animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Abul Bashar Muhammad Salahuddin 🚀

    Abul Bashar Muhammad Salahuddin 🚀

    Ho Chi Minh

    walk gif animation character art characterdesign concept illustration
    Dial fun flat doodle character characterdesign design art concept illustration
    Common space ecommerce branding ui character flat characterdesign design concept illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Nguyen Nguyen

    Nguyen Nguyen

    HCMC, Vietnam

    Airplane - Loading animation(Freebie ) application design illustration vector json aep freebie iconanimation icons svg animation loading airplane motion ui 2d animation icon ux
    Service - Register - Trust ux application trust register service car vector ui svg svg animation 2d mograph illustration motion animation
    Ker: Logo animation illustration logodesign symbol ker vector design logo motion logo animation 2d mograph motion animation logo
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Moyo.

    Moyo.

    Sai Gon, Vietnam

    Little Meimei saying Hi! 3d illustrator 3d plant 3d girl 3d little girl little girl 3d character 3d modeling 3d model design illustration agency illustrator clean krixi character design illustration character
    3D Shopping girl 3d girl 3d shopping eshopping shopping cart shopping render modeling 3d modeling 3d moyo design illustration agency illustrator krixi clean character design illustration character
    Dog robot 3D model 3d illustration modeling render c4d dog robot robot dog 3d moyo design illustration agency illustrator krixi clean character design illustration character
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Ben Tortorelli

    Ben Tortorelli

    HCMC, Viet Nam

    Goals & Habits App patterns cartoon slide cards iphone white modern clean ios app onboarding illustration discover walkthrough to-do programs template tasks task habits
    Become a mentor (concept) coaching coach minimal illustration app walkthrough charts video call onboarding splash stats call mentees mentee time modern chat mentorship mentoring mentor
    Smartwatch App - Light Mode ui app steps location calories heartbeat heart call chat messages light weather transfer lock screen time clock apple apple watch smartwatch ios
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nhung Nguyen

    Nhung Nguyen

    Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam

    Animal Sticker dark mode dark mode dog cat sticker illustrator art artwork illustrator illustration
    Animal sticker dog cat animal sticker design painting illustrator illustration
    Icon label game icon game gamification illustrator art artist drawing artwork illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
  • To Binh Binh

    To Binh Binh

    Sai Gon

    Rome Colosseum colosseum rome animation cycle blender render lowpoly illustration modeling 3d illustration 3d
    Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon animation church dame notre saigon render cycles blender lowpoly illustration modeling 3d illustration 3d
    Balance Scale blender3d scale balance animated animation blender render lowpoly illustration modeling 3d illustration 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Tung Chi Vo

    Tung Chi Vo

    Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

    Job board - Build a resume ui vietnam upload photo description work build cv job layout dashboard app resume
    Vaccine appointment - Sign up - Telemedicin Mobile App ui design vietnam viet ios password map call online remote doctor app telemedicine
    Job board - Job search design senior layout filter dashboard admin search board job
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Nguyen Tuyen

    Nguyen Tuyen

    Ho Chi Minh city

    April Fool Challenge gmt fool april challenge car dog design shot motion tuyen nguyen motiongraphics graphic gmttuts vietnam animation
    Glowing Reel Intro(Reup) gmt glowing studio shot motion tuyen nguyen motiongraphics graphic gmttuts vietnam animation
    Glowing Logo challenge (reup) shot glowing studio gmt motion tuyen nguyen motiongraphics graphic gmttuts vietnam animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Sang Nguyen

    Sang Nguyen

    Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam

    #27 Drone Controller dji 3d dark dark theme control controller drone after effects mobile interface app interaction ui clean interactive ux ui animation
    #26 Shoes Ordering checkout shipping box track payment shoe shipping delivery 3d after effects mobile interface app ui interaction clean interactive ux ui animation
    #25 Train Seat Reservation Concept voice assistant mobile app voice search application ticket booking ticket train 3d after effects mobile interface app interaction ui clean interactive ux ui animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

