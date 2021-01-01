Hire freelance designers in Tehrān

Viewing 11 out of 530 freelance designers in Tehrān available for hire

  • maryam rasoulzade

    maryam rasoulzade

    tehran, iran

    Desini Online Application "2" nike shoe minimal user interface graphic design landing page sign in onboarding online shopping online shoe app online store app application store online store online shop shoe shop shopping ui kit ui design ux design ui
    Desini Online Application logo sign in log in sign up onboarding ui kit shoe shop shopping online shopp online shoe app online shoe shoe application shoe store shoe app application application design uxdesign ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ario

    Ario

    Tehran,Iran

    Penta - Logo design type logotype mark icon visual identity brand identity typography design vector logo branding
    Omega Do - Logo Design typogaphy guideline styleguide icon branding design brand identity brand design typography design branding logo
    Kaghaz- UI Concept layout magazine design article blog ux uidesign ui paper news newspaper
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Mahdieh Khalili

    Mahdieh Khalili

    Tehran, Iran

    Pricing Table health medical pricing table pricing plan pricing page pricing webdesign web illustration ux ui simple design 2d minimal flat clean
    Coronavirus Application (New Version) lightmode darkmode facemask mobile doctor medical covid19 covid-19 covid coronavirus corona ux health app ui simple design minimal flat clean
    Coronavirus Application ui clean minimal doctor facemask medical design mobile ui healthcare health mobile app mobile covid covid-19 virus coronavirus corona
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Siavash Ghanbari

    Siavash Ghanbari

    Tehran

    Daily playlist on Spotify spotify song followers follow poster typography typo volume 3d flower cover art cover playlist cover music
    Minimal Chair - Dark Mode add to cart dark figma minimal wood
    Minimal Chair - Light Mode wooden wood minimalist figma dark moon shopping cart add to cart shop light profile architect chair
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • reyhane alaei

    reyhane alaei

    tehran

    Dr. Saina (medical illustration) icon typography logo vector ux uiux ui branding design illustration
    Dr. Saina application (medical product) art website illustrator typography vector ux uiux ui branding design illustration
    Dr. saina illustration design web logo flat app ui icon vector ux uiux branding design illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Sina Amiri

    Sina Amiri

    Tehran, Iran

    Tik3D website ui ux minimalist ux ui ux design uxui 3d canada concept uidesign uiux ui design ux ui iran web design webdesign website web minimal flat
    Vanish website ux ui ux design website ui web ui cosmetic uxdesign web canada website concept concept iran web design website design website uiux uxui uidesign ui design ux ui
    Magny app - Explore page sydney application app design business mobile app mobile ui concept flat iran uiux uxui app ui app icon ui design ux ui illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Hosein Nikkhah

    Hosein Nikkhah

    Tehran, Iran

    "Nomaden" logo motion ui logo logomotion 2d web vector ux branding illustration aftereffects motion
    "landa cafe" logo motion app 2d vector graphic ui icon logo design branding illustration aftereffects motion
    "PAYNURA" logo motion motion design animated pay paypal ui logoanimation 2d morph icon logo after effect design illustration aftereffects motion
    • Animation
  • azin

    azin

    Tehran, Iran

    My personal website footer landing page landing contact us dark theme web design uidesigner personal brand personal website personal website illustrator ux minimal animation branding ui illustration design vector
    Icon set application icon design applications icon set icons vector minimal typography icon web branding ui illustration design
    Cars marketplace online shop shop store cars list form login form login landing web design blue website webdesign classic branding ui design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Masumeh Masumie

    Masumeh Masumie

    Tehran, Iran

    Log In Personal Website design ui design ux ui
    Personal website design uidesign ux ui
    Personal website design uidesign ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Hamed Nikgoo

    Hamed Nikgoo

    Tehran,Iran

    Mars Ticket btc coin rarible nft space space x spacex ticket
    Riverstudio branding design vector typography illustration ایران iran studio poster art poster design logo river poster
    Techshop iran tech sketch ux ui online shop shop
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Hossein Majidinejad

    Hossein Majidinejad

    Tehran,Iran

    Uber feedback screen ride app ux ui accessibility illustration emoji review rate rating feedback uber design uber
    Camping AR App discover tent argument dribbble ui ui design app design tourist ar trip app design trip app travel travel app design trip travel app camping app ar camping app camping ar app
    Language learning app vector ux design ui design light minimal clean course splash intro ios english pablo illustration app design app language learning learning app language
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

