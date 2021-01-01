Hire freelance designers in Sydney

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 338 freelance designers in Sydney available for hire

  • Monty Hayton

    Monty Hayton

    Sydney

    PC Builder Tool dash user interface designer manage computer tech web app cards app tool builder dashboard product web minimal interface design ux ui clean
    Ecommerce Website V2 website design landing page hero web design ecommerce design ecommerce music shopping store cart cards landing page design page website web minimal design ui ux clean
    Ecommerce Website landing page design cards cart store shopping music ecommerce design ecommerce web design webdesign hero landing page page website web minimal design ux ui clean
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Chris Phillips

    Chris Phillips

    Sydney

    Sportsbet TVCs cartoon horse flat design vector character design animation illustration
    An Apple a Day... cute food character flat cartoon character design vector illustration
    DistroKid 'Dave' Character Design animated gif cute character flat cartoon illustration character design loop vector
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Thomas Fitzpatrick

    Thomas Fitzpatrick

    Sydney

    Bunny Love valentine bunnies carrots love hopper
    Tee Patches eyes skull game boy duck cute patch tee illustration
    Revenue Stickers cute bunnies stickers hopper illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Parham Marandi

    Parham Marandi

    Sydney, Australia

    BBQ Illustration - Free Download knife cooking grill ketchup sauce sausage picnic bbq
    Lifestyle shoes pin photography camera school stationary nintendo switch mug glue book illustration pen tool
    Landscape Illustration illustration design lake cabin illustration mountains valley illustration woods illustration landscape landscape illustration
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Philippe Hong

    Philippe Hong

    Sydney

    Raw.Studio New Website 2020 agency creative moon startup growth design product ui ux studio raw
    Wireframy 3.0 Dark Mode Switcher webflow design system wireframe kit ui figma wireframe wireframy
    Vital.ly - Treatment Plan supplement treatment app design dashboard health app vital.ly health
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Andrew McKay

    Andrew McKay

    Sydney, Australia

    Daily Check-in meditation stats stats insight timer feeling check in check-in meditation app meditation mobile app ios app app app design
    Chatfire logo branding chatfire app ios chat app app icon fire logo flame tinder brand icon chat fire logo
    Insight Circles - Landing Page app insighttimer teams corporate ui website design website landingpage landing groups enterprise circles
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Michael Wong

    Michael Wong

    Sydney, Australia

    The Designership: Figma Design System V.1.3 minimal simple clean dashboard ui design figma figma design system design system
    The Designership 2.0 - Members simple clean minimal ux designers commnity design gallery members
    The Designership 2.0 - Testimonials testimonials landing page homepage community user interface clean simple design community
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Jellypepper

    Jellypepper

    Sydney, Australia

    Siesta Campers Design System design system travel ipad home europe portugal rental van campers siesta
    Siesta Campers Website siesta campers van rental portugal europe home ipad travel
    Siesta Campers Booking Flow siesta campers van rental portugal europe home ipad travel
    No specialties listed
  • Dave Wells

    Dave Wells

    Sydney, Australia

    Joji's Barbershop Happy Cat vector cartoon character illustration fortune good luck neko happy cat cat
    BeatDSM Type band logo design lettering typography illustration typeface type
    BeatD.S.M fun pink cartoon illustration helmet mask
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Parko Polo

    Parko Polo

    Sydney

    Boom Boom skateboarding skateboard character 3dillustration 3d art illustration
    Airtime! skateboarding skateboard character 3dillustration 3d art illustration
    Undiscovered location samurai outdoors character 3dillustration 3d art illustration
    • Illustration
  • The Lively Scout

    The Lively Scout

    Sydney, Australia

    Open your mind petermax open mind florals retro texture halftone psychedelic female procreate bold colors illustration 70s vintage illustration
    Delicate Tears symmetry strong women cry reflection portrait illustration crying tears petal floral art doodle graphic design livelyscout retro vintage illustration 70s procreate
    Hey Sunshine byron bay graphic design psychedelic john alcorn radiant sunshine livelyscout colorful doodle retro 70s vintage illustration procreate
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership

