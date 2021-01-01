Hire freelance designers in Strasbourg

  • Lucas Habouche

    Lucas Habouche

    Strasbourg, France

    Motion Totem bounce illustration character design motion design vector design after effects flat animation 2d
    Run Cycle runcyle faux3d rig loop character animation character design design motion design vector flat animation
    Insurance Explainer fake3d rig character animation illustration motion design vector design flat animation 2d
    • Animation
  • Aurélien Sesmat

    Aurélien Sesmat

    Strasbourg

    BrandBook - The Tricks Network extreme sport guidelines print graphic brandbook ui logotype branding design logo clean
    Dashboard Ui - Gamz game illustration 3d blue uxdesign ux uidesign webdesign interface ui dashboad
    Gamz.net design logo gaming mahjong reversi chess responsive dashboard uxdesign uidesign webdesign mobile illustration 3d interface ux ui game play
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Elodie ATANLEY

    Elodie ATANLEY

    Strasbourg, France

    Horse breeding | Stallion section html template wordpress theme wordpress design breeding modern design website design website desktop design stallion stud farm horse breeding horses horse layout design ui minimal graphic design web design figma
    Horse breeding | Breeding section wordpress theme wordpress design html template theme design website website design desktop design layout design stud farm breeding horse breeding horse ui minimal graphic design web design figma
    Meditation app | Nature immersion mobile app design mobile app mobile ui layout layout design meditate zen butterfly application app design app meditation app meditation ui minimal digital illustration graphic design web design figma
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jimmy Raheriarisoa

    Jimmy Raheriarisoa

    Strasbourg

    Saniswiss - Redesign clear design typography grid health icon scroll clean design red clear medical bottle redesign smooth animation smooth animation minimal webdesign clean
    Enfance ▲ Visual Experiment #03 animation webgl wave visual design visual art visual motion motion design minimal graphic geometric experiment elegant pink orange aftereffects 3d liquid circle
    Dodecaedre ▲ Visual Experiment #02 animation webgl visual design visual art motion design serif graphic experiment elegant green orange minimal polygon geometric black aftereffects 3d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ben Sch

    Ben Sch

    Strasbourg

    Star Wars Day Stormtrooper illustration style helmet digital drawing art robot stormtrooper starwars starwarsday
    Skull robot robot blackandwhite drawing illustration skull engraving
    Punch Bob photoshop drawing engraving illustration art spongebob
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • Maxime Jacquot

    Maxime Jacquot

    Strasbourg

    Kindness visual instagram agency values green kindness drawing colors illustrator illustration art flat illustration visual art design vector hands coworkers coworking series
    Respect series coworking coworkers hands vector design visual art illustration flat illustration art colors illustrator drawing respect green white values agency instagram visual
    Ecology series visual instagram agency values white green ecology drawing illustrator colors illustration art flat illustration art design vector leaf plant illustration plants
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Grégory Arsène

    Grégory Arsène

    France, Strasbourg

    Home Rental App Services mobile ux clean branding app minimal ui design rent rental app apartment renting rental
    eCommerce Music Store App shop ecommerce app e-commerce store commerce design clean minimal app ux ui music online shop ecommerce
    Smart Home App - Thermostat hub google home smart home smarthome smart thermostat mobile app ux minimal clean ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • davidof

    davidof

    Strasbourg

    Stellar League Logo game purple space card sf typography illustrator vector logo design graphic
    Cluster Graphic cluster architecture infographic theme article page link article google traffic icon vector illustration graphic seo
    Moonify Mobile UI icon iphone ios yellow clean products responsive mobile design user interface ux ui workflow mobile app design illustration ui app workflow
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Yannis Naamane

    Yannis Naamane

    Strasbourg, France

    Medieval UI typography linework ui art fantasy medieval interface design ui design video game ux ui vector design graphic design
    Kuhn Seeding Simulator farming serious game vector design interface design video game ui art ux ui graphic design
    The Return of the King lord of the rings movie poster fanart digital illustration digital art vector illustrator illustration linework design logo design graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • C.H.X.E.N

    C.H.X.E.N

    Strasbourg, France

    I_INEXHAUSTIBLE design web illustration branding typography logo graphic chxen c4d 3dart
    H-HURRICANE design ui illustration branding typography logo graphic chxen c4d 3dart
    G-GOOD MORNING web design ui illustration typography logo graphic chxen c4d 3dart
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Elodie

    Elodie

    Strasbourg, France

    Summer Lottery - Event Announcement lottery summer announcement
    Community Minecraft Server Website webdesign server minecraft gaming
    Minecraft Server Logo gaming minecraft logo
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

