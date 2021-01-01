Hire freelance designers in Stockholm

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Fabrizio Morra

    Fabrizio Morra

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Blasty Brand ID entertainment luck monopoli playingcards cards blast leovegas illustration graphic design type logotype typography logo identity branding brand industry gaming game casino
    Curaprox Illustration apple tree palette building human mouthcare mouth toothpaste curaprox editorial landscape train car city illustration medical healthcare dentist teeth toothbrush
    Cleaning Company Iconset soap washingmachine machine dry sewing moving envelope paper document milk digital illustration computer vehicle car truck iconset icons company cleaning
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Marcus Gellermark

    Marcus Gellermark

    Stockholm, Sweden

    24 × 24 Icon set 💳 icons icon app web fintech home receipt document settings card user creditcard notification
    Happy Holidays! 🎄❄️ illustration app diorama wholefoods blender 3d animation 3d christmas ios iphone
    All Aboard! 🚂 icons eevee dark mode ticket train blender 3d illustration ios app iphone
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Carl Johan Hasselrot

    Carl Johan Hasselrot

    Stockholm, Sweden

    88 🔶 animation brown blue geometry art design motion loop diamonds 88
    87 🌳 87 design motion sphere ball 2d animation circle square geometry loop gradients spring
    86 🌼 design motion cj 2d animation loop plant summer spring flower sun
    • Animation
  • Monika Pola

    Monika Pola

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Landing Page - Sibolle 💧 ui design landing sibolla water webdesign website ux illustration ui
    Landing Page: HUBOXT illustration ui design page landing ui
    Dashboard ✨ minimal ux ui dashboard ui design dashboard
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Cree

    Cree

    Stockholm

    My Quarantine Life. plant crisp grey quarantine happy characterdesign illustrator character cartoon illustration
    Blast Skates Mascot. skate parcel yellow delivery skateboard illustrator characterdesign character cartoon illustration
    More Hands. skin form fingers hands hand character cartoon illustration
    • Illustration
  • William Bengtsson

    William Bengtsson

    Stockholm

    Crypto exchanges comparison crypto currency crypto exchange dropdown menu tag web design website dark ui dark mode dark input button list table search landing cryptocurrency crypto
    Bike app mobile table tabs list ios app cards bars statistics goals map neon dark mode ui app ios bike
    Code and charts banners yellow orange salmon green dark green terminal bar charts bar chart code cards shadows neomorphism pie chart pie graph graphs banner app ui design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • 3drops

    3drops

    Stockholm, Sweden

    🎬 Sonantic Voice Cast script voice over audio player management audio voice timeline data visualisation data minimal ux ui app saas product design
    🟣 Teams Tools Mac App apps tools directory listing data minimal analytics data visualisation branding ux ui app saas product design
    🔥 Meet Slim chart timeline analytics data data visualisation ux ui app saas product design
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Gemma Estadella Colomé

    Gemma Estadella Colomé

    Barcelona — Stockholm

    Plant-based cook book book cover paper food photography photography grid type layout typography print editorial design editorial book cook book
    Plant-based cook book editorial design editorial book cook book food photography photography grid type print layout typography
    Plant-based cooking book food photography photography grid type print layout typography paper cook book editorial design editorial cookbook
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Hampus Öhman

    Hampus Öhman

    Stockholm, Sweden

    majority wallet & calling flat design send money remittance calling minimalistic minal native app money transfer wallet fintech
    kicks editorial minimalistic web typography minimal animation ux shopping e-comerce beauty
    product carousel ux minimal web animation clean minimalistic typography beauty e-comerce ui shopping carousel
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jonathan Olsen

    Jonathan Olsen

    Stockholm, Sweden

    New about page animation development frontend web branding code design website
    Collabs: New website release website design design frontend development webdesign collabs website
    Snap Animation Update web design webdesign web 3d animation 3d illustration code animation design css animation design website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Joakim Agervald

    Joakim Agervald

    Stockholm, Sweden

    Joakim Agervald Self Portrait 2021 joakim agervald cartoon character self portrait character design illustration
    Planning Tandem Vacation vacation spring summer tandem bike bike coffee coffeeshop character design illustration
    School Material, Hidden Agenda education learning classroom kids studying lobby agenda school illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

