Hire freelance designers in Seattle, WA

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Eugene Machiavelli

    Redmond, WA

    Cosplay Platform Website motion graphics ui design animation interaction website transition cosplay platform transition illustration web design website animation
    Logo Animation for a Startup Mentorship Platform motion graphic design shakuro visual identity identity brand logo design animated illustration motion graphics logo branding design ux interaction ui transition motion design animation
    Conceptzilla Website Animation motion user interface interface website design web design website web adobe after effects shakuro animated illustration motion graphics design ux interaction ui transition motion design animation
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alex S. Mostov

    Seattle

    Domain Successful header email crab ocean water ui logo design app tech flat texture vector icon illustration
    Domain Failed Email Header ocean animal crab texture flat app tech vector icon illustration graphic design branding ui
    World Class Support laptop computer tech support ux customer support ui logo design app tech flat texture vector icon illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Matt Naylor

    Seattle, WA

    Outdoor Living Mural (Detail 2) rain clouds screw umbrella lights railing stairs chair adirondack mural art mural design mural illustration gardening garden power tools tools
    Outdoor Living Mural (Detail 1) rain clouds shovel plants sunflower sun flower flower mural art illustration tape measure power saw tools power tools sawblade saw outdoor gardening garden planter mural
    Outdoor Living Mural wall tape measure flower sunflower lights planter power tools power saw saw blade saw gardening garden stairs chair adirondack tools mural art design mural
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Shakuro Graphics

    Redmond, WA

    Finance Management Illustration: Analysis And Teamwork teamwork analysis management finance graphic character design character illustration digital art illustration for web flat illustration art character illustrator vector shakuro art design illustration
    Restaurant Business Graphics: Cooking Process Illustration inspiration dinner restaurant illustration menu business cooking lunch restaurant meal food illustrator vector shakuro art design illustration
    Restaurant Business Illustration: Service, Payment, Takeaway inspiration food delivery real estate vector illustration business restaurant
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Derric Wise

    Seattle

    Darkwolf conan the barbarian barbarian darkwolf animation fantasy vintage fire and ice
    Freelance Ain't Free branding design work life drawing illustration design work freelance
    SPACED deadeye wise derric gold color jaws tooth spaceship old stardust star 60s lettering mind halftone skull spaced spacex space illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Alexander Mostov

    Seattle

    Nakashima Mini Comic - Detail 1 graphic novel comic woods furniture ui logo design people character texture art editorial drawing illustration
    George Nakashima layout design wood editorial bio people character art drawing graphic novel mini-comic comic illustration
    Thanks Mom cute kidlit art kidlit childrens book picture book swimming animals character art editorial drawing illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Joanna Ngai

    Seattle, WA

    Tunes magicavoxel television stereo tv synth retro voxelart render voxel 3d illustration
    Apothecary interior architecture 3dart apothecary voxelart render voxel 3d illustration
    Tea House vintage room interior isometric dim sum hong kong cafe tea house magicavoxel voxelart render voxel 3d illustration
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jeret Coe Chiri

    Seattle, Washington

    Daniel Donato x Cosmic Country horseshoe cosmic country daniel donato
    Vans tree surf skate lockups badges shoes vans
    Self Portrait illustration self portrait 3d model
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Olivia Malone

    Seattle, WA

    Brit Girl england happy fashion woman girl dance british animation gif illustrator hand drawn procreate design illustration
    No Timelines Please feminism texture scissors self care self love life woman girl timeline people illustrator hand drawn procreate design illustration
    Good Morning furniture dog woman tea texture home apartment breeze animation gif people illustrator hand drawn procreate design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gillian Levine

    Seattle, WA

    Frisbee frisbee illustration dog
    Campfire nature night smoke campfire fire flame trees forest woods camping dog lady texture frame animation animation framebyframe procreate illustration
    Lights, Camera, House! house movie camera editorial illustration moving illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Isaac LeFever

    Seattle, WA

    Yosemite Bandana bandana california vintage retro poster travel works progress administration wpa digital painting 2d procreate illustration stream brook meadow waterfall falls park national yosemite
    Grand Prismatic Bandana vintage retro works progress administration digital painting 2d procreate illustration poster wpa park national old faithful yellowstone geyser spring hot prismatic grand
    Grand Canyon Bandana arizona southwest western formation boulder rock vintage retro digital painting 2d procreate illustration works progress administration wpa landscape apparel scarf bandana canyon grand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership

