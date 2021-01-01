Hire freelance designers in San Jose, CA

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Arunas Kacinskas

    Arunas Kacinskas

    Worlwide

    Artists procreate 2d portrait character people illustrator illustration artist faces portraits genius artits
    Vincent procreate van gogh vincent design portrait flat character people illustrator illustration
    Nightspinner mysterious cool guy gang vehicle car pink nights night nightcrawler procreate 2d portrait flat character people illustrator illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Roman Kamushken

    Roman Kamushken

    Sapphire St., Redwood City, CA 94062, USA

    Mobile X for Figma - Dark & Light templates android ios mobile templates material ui kit design ui app figma
    Mobile X for Figma - for Android / iOS / web apps android ios mobile templates material ui kit design ui app figma
    Mobile X for Figma - 150+ mobile app templates android ios mobile templates material ui kit design ui app figma
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Slava Kornilov

    Slava Kornilov

    San Francisco

    Presence TV 3d cinema 4d video animation apple tv ui white fitness sport ios tv apple
    Camera publication social product store app editing editor video nba basketball sport iphone ios interface
    Video Reply look animation motion c4d cinema 4d fashion ui fonts text iphone ios interface
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Tony DeAngelo

    Tony DeAngelo

    San Jose, Ca

    Moncler sale collection online shop fashion design art direction typography women fashion modern web design visual design
    Manila Nav navigation menu journalism travel editorial minimal modern serif font pink typography web design navigation
    Manila editorial design travel journalism shapes web design graphic design clean minimal modern typography design philippines
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jordon Cheung

    Jordon Cheung

    San Francisco

    🎷 procreate saxophone music
    London Town character design vacation royal mail bus pigeon stickers travel london
    😎 procreate fashion sunglasses summer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Gleb Kuznetsov✈

    Gleb Kuznetsov✈

    San Francisco, California

    Voice morphing interface - Natural calendar ecommerce shopping booking flight ordering food uiux voice interaction motion graphics branding design c4d ux 3d animation motion ui
    Day Planner iOS app drop school dayliui mockup 3d ux days white iphone ios animation motion ui planners sinple planner app voice nlp day planner
    Watch face design simplicity simple watchface loader os watchos watches clock app c4d ux illustration 3d ui motion animation clockwork product clocks watch clock
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jeremiah Shaw

    Jeremiah Shaw

    San Francisco

    The Cube & Sphere cube sphere minimal abstract motion design animation c4d 3d
    NFT 05 - Shakey Eyes warm tones poster motion design shakey wobbly eye animation illustration c4d 3d
    NFT 04 - Mastermind face texture mastermind origin art abstract motion graphics animation illustration c4d 3d
    • UI / Visual Design
  • UI8

    UI8

    San Francisco, CA

    BitCloud – Crypto Exchange UI Kit #3 dark theme trading marketplace shopping nft marketplace nft crypter crypto exchange 3d illustration 3d illustration design ux ui ux design web design minimal clean ui design
    DeFicons - Crypto 3D Icon Set app design ui ui8 after-effects motion animation crypto icons 3d
    Ether: 3D Crypto Illustration Pack Preview octane c4d illustration nft animation fintech crypto 3d
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Andrew Baygulov

    Andrew Baygulov

    San Francisco, CA

    Maurice editorial photography animation webpage webdesign website web ui
    Revølve Case Studies logo branding casestudy webpage webdesign website web
    Mjøsa splashpage animation webpage webdesign website web ui
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Gabe Becker

    Gabe Becker

    San Francisco, CA

    Ecommerce Carousel Concept product page web tshirt clothing fashion website branding landing page cart card carousel ecommerce sketch
    The Crew Ecommerce Site typogaphy website minimal shop web landing page product design cart ecommerce clothing fashion webdesign ui ux sketch
    Eco Eyeglasses mobile signup product design checkout style iphone minimal ios ecommerce cart ui ux yellow fashion eyeglasses sketch
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Robin Noguier

    Robin Noguier

    San Francisco

    Portfolio Mobile 📱 colorful mobile ui gallery slider responsive mobile portfolio
    Case To Case hero motion typography portfolio animation transition
    About 🧔🏻 logos drag headshot animation hover designer portfolio about
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

