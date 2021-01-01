Hire freelance designers in Saint Petersburg

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 986 freelance designers in Saint Petersburg available for hire

  • Konstantin Reshetnikov

    Konstantin Reshetnikov

    St. Petersburg

    Tales of Chocolate brand identity chocolate cacao bird phoenix firebird design branding mascot geometric illustration modern logo logotype logo
    Alaska Exploration Pt.3 nature monochrome north alaska wildcat lynx cat line mascot geometric illustration modern logo animal logotype logo
    Alaska Exploration Pt.2 line wildlife wild monochrome nature north bird owl alaska geometric illustration modern logo animal logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Dmitriy Dzendo

    Dmitriy Dzendo

    Saint Petersburg, Russia

    Bird With a Branch Logo flying wings golden branch bird logotype branding logo
    Winged dog logo pets animal winged wings dog branding logo
    The turtle and the letter A letter a tortoise turtle logotype branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Alex.S

    Alex.S

    Saint Petersburg

    Banking App Landing Page Transition balance transition website ui bank page landing web card financial fintech design animation interaction motion app mobile banking
    Top Up Mobile Interaction ui 3d etheric amount app motion card budget transaction transfer money finance topup banking interaction animation design mobile
    Investment App currency stock buy wallet 3d graphics finance fintech design ui app investment mobile
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Dmitriy Mir

    Dmitriy Mir

    Saint-Petersburg, Russia

    Podcast steam coffee microphone broadcasting podcast illustration vector
    Microplastics conveyor microplastics plastic chemistry science flat simple illustration vector
    Teddy bear icon vector baby milk bottle animal bear teddy cute
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • MishaX

    MishaX

    Russia, St. Petersburg

    Spotty the Giraffe for Telegram telegram animals aniamal giraffe cartoon illustration vector stickers stickerpack character mishax
    Astro Nate illustration animation vector mishax cartoon character telegram stickerpack stickers space alien cosmonaut spaceman astronaut
    Nom | work in progress burger wip character stickers mishax telegram sticker eat nom ladybug
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Yury Orlov

    Yury Orlov

    Russia / Saint Petersburg

    ASB All Star 2021 graphic maniac all stars planet galaxy space rocket sports numbers sports logo all star basketball all star game all star 2021 basketball asb
    ASB All Star 2021 graphic maniac space all stars basketball all star all star game all star 2021 galaxy planet rocket sports branding basketball logo asbury
    KHL Playoffs graphic maniac khl ice sport hockey logo playoffs khl playoffs khl logo khl cup cup sport identity sports branding sports logo logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Caelum ⚡

    Caelum ⚡

    St. Petersburg

    Wild Panther caelum branding wild cat logo mascot illustration logotype sport esport identity
    Flight esports illustration logotype sport esport branding mascot caelum logo identity
    lunch.exe logotype design branding design logo design logotype icon design vector branding caelum logo identity
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Vlad Smolkin

    Vlad Smolkin

    Saint-Petersburg

    Stream Factory design sign symbol identity branding mark logo smolkinvision stream factory camera video
    Maikhao — Behance Presentation h sun wave thai maikhao design sign symbol identity branding mark logo smolkinvision
    Money Chat transfer chat money logotype icon sign symbol identity branding mark logo smolkinvision
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Yuliya Volodina

    Yuliya Volodina

    Saint-Petersburg

    Girls in the city tenderness women illustration character design flat vector
    Girl on the street vector character design web illustration illustration flat
    Shopper shopper shopping delivery gradient character design illustration flat vector
    • Illustration
  • Wemakefab®

    Wemakefab®

    Saint-Petersburg, Russia

    Wemakefab – новый стиль black web design website design web corporate ui ux digital website webdesign
    Wemakefab – кейсы cases web design website design web corporate ux ui digital website webdesign
    Wemakefab – услуги и агентство web design design website design web corporate ux ui digital website webdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Aleksey Bondarev

    Aleksey Bondarev

    Russia, Saint Petersburg

    30La.ws Book typography illustration cover book
    iOS Contacts app new ios call screen ios app ios15
    iOS Control Center ios wwdc20 сontrol panel сontrol panel new ios ios14 ios 14
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.