Hire freelance designers in Sātkhira

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 529 freelance designers in Sātkhira available for hire

  • Murad Hossain 🔥

    Murad Hossain 🔥

    Satkhira, Bangladesh.

    File Management: SAAS Landing Page testmonial file management website landing education app animation landing page design landing page ui saas landing page design ui template webflow hero glassmorphism trendy
    Job Finder Landing Page uiux uidesign job finder job search job portal work digital landing page design job board job application job freelance design website ui illustration homepage webdesign web interface
    Event Mobile App fashion event organizer event finder finder onboarding card workshop flutter clean ui home screen social app ux ui design mobile apps mobileappdesign minimal mobile app mobile ui uiux interface
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Md Rasel

    Md Rasel

    Khulna, Bangladesh

    praopa logo design || P Letter logo mark app icon logo app icon logo branding logodesign letter p logo letter p letter logo gradient app modern logo designer logo design brand identity technology logo mark branding logo logotype p letter logo p letter
    rocket lauch logo design rocketship simple minimal rocket app gradient modern logo designer letter logo logo design brand identity technology logo mark branding
    Otevid logo design modern logo design player modernism graphic design creative colorful modern logo modern design app gradient logo designer logo design brand identity technology logo mark branding playful play icon modern play
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Sumon Yousuf

    Sumon Yousuf

    Khulna, Bangladesh

    Modern V Letter Design abstract logo abstract v logo professional v logo v logo idea v letter idea v logomark v letter design v letter logo creative logo letter logo logo illustration design modern lettering business logo gradient logo colorful logo logo design brand identity modern logo
    Modern H Letter Logo ultra modern logo creative logo professional logo alphabet design letter logo hx logo h letter logo illustration design modern lettering business logo gradient logo colorful logo logo design brand identity modern logo branding logo
    R Grid Logo abstract r logo abstract logo r letter design idea r logo idea creative r logo r letter design modern r logo r letter logo grid logo letter logo logo illustration design modern lettering business logo gradient logo colorful logo logo design brand identity modern logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Md Abadul Biswas 🔥

    Md Abadul Biswas 🔥

    Satkhira, Bangladesh

    Real estate management dashboard design ui design mobile app analytics coloful app design 2020 trend design data project admin listing agent seller real estate agent property dashboard web application project management real estate
    SAAS - HR Dashboard mobile app ui design app design analytics coloful 2020 trend design dashboard ui dashboard design dashboard app finance crm chart web design progress task manager task list human resources
    Medical Dashboard Design app design 2020 trend design patient webapp webapp design webapplication health app medical app clinic hospital healtrhcare dashboard dashboard ui doctor app patient app charts hospital management interface user experience design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kazal Islam

    Kazal Islam

    Satkhira, Bangladesh

    Vilion Tech v letter logo lion logo colorful logo gradient logo unique logo creative logo app logo ui illustration design app icon logo design logo modern logo minimalist logo flat logo minimal logo
    Victron V letter logo brand identity branding brand gradient logo colorful logo word mark logo letter logo v letter logo unique logo creative logo ui illustration design app icon logo design logo modern logo minimalist logo flat logo minimal logo
    parkel colorful logo website logo coding logo brand logo gradient logo unique logo minimal business logo best logo app icon logo design logo modern logo minimalist logo flat logo minimal logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • airdesigns24

    airdesigns24

    Khulna, Bangladesh

    Einwandfrey Kochen Logo Desing food crafts design vector hand drawn branding vintage sketch logo artwork
    MadDash Ag Logo Design agriculture hand drawing corn hand drawn branding vintage sketch logo artwork
    Lydia Logo Design olive law hand drawn branding vintage sketch logo artwork
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Rafsan Sam

    Rafsan Sam

    Khulna, Bangladesh

    Homefinder: Real Estate Landing Page website app landing page
    ELX Electric Skateboard - Product Landing Page inspiration skateboard ecommerce store electric scooter real estate homepage skateboarding app landing landingpage app electric car mockup website design web design website ui design uiux 2021 trend
    Fundryser - Donation and Charity Website inspiration homepage modern fundraising ux clean design ui website web design agency charity donation website ui landing page volunteer donate insurance agency website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Sagor Shopon 🔥

    Sagor Shopon 🔥

    Kaliganj,Satkhira

    Agents Finding Mobile App finding app ecommerce real estate agent ui ux bank mobile app clean ui trend minimal filter profile find onboarding cart price range agent app list tab search
    SaaS - File Management Dashboard - Dark table filter dashboard ui chart dark analytics app dashboard design dashboard app saas ui dashboard sales analytics web app ux design minimal design customer list branding admin dashboard sales list charts
    SaaS - File Management Dashboard charts sales list admin dashboard branding customer list minimal design ux design web app sales analytics dashboard ui saas dashboard app dashboard design analytics app dashboard cards chart dashboard ui filter table
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Respogrid

    Respogrid

    Khulna

    floral seamless surface pattern textile design surface pattern design flower illustration fabric design fabric pattern textile repeat pattern seamless pattern pattern design floral design floral pattern
    linxio design system tracking management system saas website webapplication branding guide design system
    Laundry Apps cloth cloth wash laundry service mobile app apps mobile
    No specialties listed
  • Md Omor Rahman

    Md Omor Rahman

    Khulna, Bangladesh

    Fishcarry logo design, Food logo, Restaurant logo, Abstract logo flat logo tour logo professional logo design menu design fishing t shirt dish logo restaurant logo fishing logo food logo company logo logo design illustration business logo app logo branding minimalist logo abstract logo brand identity graphic design modern logo design
    AppTravel, Travel Agency Header Concept, Landing Page Design websitedesign digital marketing agency app logo illustration ux design user interface design travel tour agency service agency web template design product design web design header concept uiux design mobile ui agency landing page landing page design travel agency design branding graphic design ui
    Digital Agency Landing Page Design, Ui Design, Web Design print learning website branding photoshop ux design ui design product design brand identity illustration graphic design web design social marketing marketing agency mobile app ui ux agency landing page digital agency web template landing page design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
  • Devignedge

    Devignedge

    Khulna, Bangladesh

    Virtual Reality Headset Landing Page Header vr shop agency landing page shop page 2021 trend ecommerce online shop online store homepage landingpage website header website design vr landing page virtual reality landing page landing page ui landing landing page design header exploration clean ui ui
    Devignedge - instax mini 90 Website Landing Page Header mhmanik02 best dribbble shot website landing page landingpage landing page camera top design website header agency web header webuidesign webdesign website header creative devignedge uidesign ui design ui
    Devignedge - Drone Website Landing Page Header UI Design top design dji fpv website landing page landingpage product landing page website ui design creative exploration header website design web ui design webdesign website landing page drone mhmanik02 devignedge ui design uidesign ui
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.