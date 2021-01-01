Hire freelance designers in Rotterdam

Viewing 11 out of 756 freelance designers in Rotterdam available for hire

  • Dennis Snellenberg

    Dennis Snellenberg

    Rotterdam, The Netherlands

    Chiara Hofmayer - Portfolio freelance parallax transition videography photography portfolio website personal website portfolio loading interface ux ui website animation rotterdam
    Overview - One:Nil stagger rotterdam barbajs sport agency sports interaction homepage case study agency portfolio campaign frenkie graphichunters dennis snellenberg onenil amsterdam rocket
    LIVE - One:Nil animation rocket dennis snellenberg parallax stagger interaction barbajs sport creative agency amsterdam rotterdam onenil
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Patswerk

    Patswerk

    The Hague, the Netherlands

    Squla badges sticker candy fruit kids badge icon character illustration vector patswerk
    Futurewhiz icons stickers cute character apple rocket wizard sticker set sticker icons icon illustration vector patswerk
    Stickerset unicorn wizard rocket stickers sticker set sticker space icons icon character illustration vector patswerk
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Nozzman

    Nozzman

    Rotterdam, the Netherlands

    hedgehog in a swimming ring swimming ring hedgehog
    ✽ Baby card: Reva ✽ fox snow illustration baby birth announcement
    Dealing with a narcissistic manager editorial manager narcissistic narcissism newspaper
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Frederique Matti

    Frederique Matti

    Amsterdam

    Reading him a bedtime story illustrator female textures ipadpro procreate brush scene texture character illustration
    cheese & butts textures ipadpro procreate brush female scene texture character illustrator illustration
    always looking at butts girl textures ipadpro procreate brush scene texture character illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
  • Tristan Kromopawiro

    Tristan Kromopawiro

    Amsterdam, The Netherlands

    Home Business Ideas graphic design spot illustration design vector illustrator illustration
    Butterfly design illustrator drawing illustration
    Tree tree nature illustrator illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jurre Houtkamp

    Jurre Houtkamp

    Amsterdam

    Memoji Component in Framer ui ios freebie profile figma sketch memoji illustration kit animation prototyping design prototype framer
    Spotify Component for Framer song album podcast sound music sketch figma spotify animation prototyping design prototype framer
    Lottie Animations Component for Framer illustration motion graphics motion after effects lottie animation prototyping design prototype framer
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Richard de Ruijter

    Richard de Ruijter

    Rotterdam, Netherlands

    CareRate Stationery letterhead folder enveloppe stationery set stationery carerate logo
    CareRate Logo icon simple minimal wordmark logotype logo design brand identity branding logo
    ____Rate Branding custom typography type icon minimal r monogram circle cloud word r mark r logo brand identity wordmark branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Paul von Excite

    Paul von Excite

    Amsterdam, Netherlands

    STATIQ — India's Largest EV Charging Network sketch vector wordmark font lettering branding design type typography logotype logo
    Stridist icon letter lettermark design illustration font typography type logotype logo
    Canette vintage serif wordmark typeface hand lettering type font lettering design typography logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Marijn Hermans

    Marijn Hermans

    Rotterdam

    Softcity Logo design clean clean design branding logo design logodesign logo
    Softcity Businesscards real estate branding graphic design clean design branding business card design business cards business card businesscard
    Softcity Web design real estate branding branding graphic design clean design clean web design website
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Bart Aalbers

    Bart Aalbers

    Rotterdam

    Home boy drawing spot character illustration
    Free Corona Crafts papercraft crafts character illustration
    Stay Safe! design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Yummygum

    Yummygum

    Amsterdam

    Martin Garrix website concept brand identity branding identity concept artist website artist parallax layers dj musician music website website concept slide deck concept martin garrix identity
    Official Martin Garrix website design ui header parallax artist website dark website website edm dance artist music deejay dj producer martin garrix
    Martin Garrix animated menu ux typography website web branding photography webdesign design ui clean menu white black martingarrix animation music dj edm
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

