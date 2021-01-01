Hire freelance designers in Rochester, NY

  • Matt Anderson

    Matt Anderson

    Rochester NY

    Shopify: Misc. Spot Illustrations 2 kettle tea photograph graph facebook stopwatch spot illustration flag shoe shop store camera ecommerce shopify
    Tides: A Fishing Game - Game of the Day fish underwater palm beach game tropical boat raft fishing tides
    Iguazu Falls tree brazil argentina south america river water tropical toucan waterfall falls
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Alex Pasquarella

    Alex Pasquarella

    Rochester, NY

    Record Player vinyl needle recording studio living room bookshelf album record player music record
    Beach waves july resort vacation palm relaxing summer ocean sand landscape beach
    Shopify: Misc. Spot Illustrations ecommerce store buying selling marketplace shopping spot illustration branding graphic design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Canopy

    Canopy

    Rochester, NY

    Record Player vinyl needle recording studio living room bookshelf album record player music record
    Beach waves july resort vacation palm relaxing summer ocean sand landscape beach
    Shopify: Misc. Spot Illustrations 2 kettle tea photograph graph facebook stopwatch spot illustration flag shoe shop store camera ecommerce shopify
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Rick Calzi

    Rick Calzi

    Rochester, NY

    happy face computer mac blender3dart blender3d blender 3d modeling 3d artist 3d animation 3d art 3d character design art vector illustration
    friends plant cactus blender3dart blender3d blender 3d modeling 3d artist 3d animation 3d art 3d design art vector illustration
    avy avocado blender blender3d 3d artist 3d modeling 3d art 3d cartoon character design art vector logo illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Nicole Langford

    Nicole Langford

    Rochester, NY

    Faith and Action | Sermon Series lettering sermon slides church slides powerpoint slides faith sermon series church design
    Wink: Eye Care Brand Guidelines Pt 1/3 logo branding brand identity monochromatic optometrist optometry blues optics winklogo wink eyelogo eyecare eye care
    Barnabas- Son Of Encouragement Sermon Graphic sermon design church sermons biblical vintage barnabas barnabas church design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Annika Goeller

    Annika Goeller

    Rochester, NY

    Hex geometic hexagon pattern background color gradient illustration vector illustrator art graphic adobe design
    Running on Empty burnout coffee color 3d gradient illustration vector illustrator art graphic adobe design
    The Haunted Mansion layout color vector halloween spooky haunted mansion disney world disney illustration illustrator art graphic adobe design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Shivram Mahendran

    Shivram Mahendran

    Rochester, New York

    Tomic Agency - Logo Animation gilroy impact bright bold design photography animation logo branding minimal typography clean
    The Futur LRN - App Design Concept ( 7 / 7 ) ux typography bright colours bold minimal ui flat clean branding art animation bright app
    The Futur LRN - App Design Concept ( 6 / 7 ) ux typography bright colours bold minimal ui flat clean branding art animation bright app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Allison Kunz

    Allison Kunz

    Rochester, NY

    Kraken Boards Web Design graphicdesign logo logodesign webdesign ocean typography ux ui hawaii surf branding design
    Precision Botanical CBD Packaging Design natural beauty packaging mockup logo cbd cbdoil cbdpackaging packagingdesign packaging
    RIT Weightlifting Club Logo sports branding sports design animal tigers tiger logodesign logo sportslogo sports
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Jason Bucci

    Jason Bucci

    Rochester, NY

    Landform Brewing Company II packaging design branding
    Landform Brewing Company I illustration brand design lines branding can design brewery design packaging
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Rebecca Astheimer

    Rebecca Astheimer

    Rochester, NY

    Conference Call Sticker Set lingo corporate badge design badgedesign badge set badges badge sticker set sticker design stickers sticker conference call
    Merry Christmas! blur retro vintage typography dank meme vine merry xmas xmas christmas merry christmas merry chrysler merry crimbus
    Biden Harris 2020. PLEASE. elections election voter humanity democrat democracy decency orange man trump 2020 vote2020 harris biden vote
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ryan Fetzner

    Ryan Fetzner

    Rochester, NY

    5BB Doggin Wrench Bomber Label Final bomber label design beer beer label flat strips stars illustration minimal hops badge design vector logo branding
    5 Branches Brewing Logo Refresh badge design minimal logo branding
    Background Illustration strips stars hops vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design

