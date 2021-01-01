Hire freelance designers in Porto

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 226 freelance designers in Porto available for hire

  • Ana Moreno

    Porto, Portugal

    Attio — Mobile mockup grid responsive features about attio modules interior tech minimal simple blue colors colours mobile
    Attio – CTA Interaction footer pre-footer shapes management attio powerful modules dark modern tech blue interaction
    Attio — Homepage abstract shapes slider collaboration powerful minimal color interior graphik modern modules dark attio
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Significa

    Porto, Portugal

    We're hiring Designers. And Developers too. job offer front-end interface design hiring significa
    Offers - Immomio iOS App real estate status date calendar appointments houses icons list cards app ios app mobile ios interface significa
    Discover -- Immomio iOS App illustration significa interface ios app mobile map icons list search bottom bar house card property real estate
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Fred

    Porto

    Render #12 - Chair illustration 3d animation cycles blender 3d art 3d architecture
    Render #11 - Shapes 3d art 3d artist 3d blender3d blender geometric geometry minimalist
    Render #10 - Cloud cycles 3d blender 3d blender3d cloud blender minimalism minimalist illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Isabel Sá

    Porto, Portugal

    mishmash® — Customizer stationery mishmash significa ui ux notebook ecommerce modal cart customization
    mishmash® — Homepage shop notebook significa mishmash homepage stationery ecommerce ux ui
    mishmash® — Product on Scroll notebook handwritten significa mishmash stationery product page ecommerce ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Guilherme Gomes

    Porto

    Flipping skating rubberhose characteranimation skatepark flipping skateboard element3d joysticksnsliders 2danimation kickflip
    Reel 2020 reel marty mcfly back to the future 3d animation showreel cinema 4d animation
    Ice Cream truck animation cinema 4d van ice cream
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • João Torres

    Porto

    Opening Credits color illustration branding graphic web music design typography
    Comedy Series Identity graphic vector branding portrait icon illustration typography
    joaotorres.com — Portfolio dark ui design typogaphy dark webdesign website portfolio site portfolio
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Mário Rodrigues

    Porto, Portugal

    Cimple Finder - Iconography expand collapse diamond search black blue iconography icons design vector illustration interface design significa ux ui iconset icons
    Cimple Finder - Dashboard search feed tabs upgrade icons tags webapp dashboad typography blue cards design interface significa ux ui desktop
    A Cimple Case Study loader navigation porto cta search engine product detail table ux ui mvp significa case study
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Filipe Almeida

    Porto, Portugal

    acoimbra.pt | Homepage pricing newsfeed feed twitter services newsletter news ux desktop blog design article blog website design white clean interface ui
    acoimbra.pt | Blog news app newsfeed sf pro typogaphy story website news article design ux desktop clean interface ui dark white blog
    Our Songlines — Components website sf pro shadows card dropdown fly-out filters search results sidebar search map clean ui styleguide components desktop white clean interface ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Pixelmatters

    Porto, Portugal

    Porto. Website • Categories Navigation media news android design ios design ios android uidesign ux design quality quality assurance back end development front end development design ux ui ui design product design product management product strategy product
    Porto. Website • Components branding design system components media news android design ios design android ios ux quality quality assurance back end development front end development ui design ux design product design product management product product strategy
    Porto. Website • Process product management branding brand identity design media news android design ios design android uxios uidesign quality quality assurance back end development front end development ui design ux design product strategy product
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Hapibot Studio

    Porto

    Legal Dashboard - Budget Requests motion states animation grid request budget dashboard law legal
    Legal Platform - Homepage: Find a Lawyer: The Animated Version homepage everyday problems people web uiux ui marketplace platform legal lawyers law motion motion design
    Document Selection Landing Page - The Animated Version
    • UX Design / Research
    • Product Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Sara Silva

    Braga, Portugal

    Bataille Hero Section Animation hero section fashion brand website animated ui animated landing page web design homepage website store shop ecommerce concept adobe xd landing page ui design
    Pontos de Fuga Prototype branding concept prototype product card shop store website homepage web design branding travel agency ecommerce concept adobe xd landing page ui design
    Based Landing Page Concept Preview adobe xd full page shop animated ui web design concept ui ux homepage store motion graphics website skincare website ecommerce adobe xd photoshop ui ux landing page ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

