Hire freelance designers in Nāgpur

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 69 freelance designers in Nāgpur available for hire

  • Arpit Agrawal

    Arpit Agrawal

    Nagpur,India

    Tesla Cybertruck 3D Model | Blender 3D blender cartoon vehicle elonmusk neon lime green blue colorful 3d art blendercycles 3d futuristic render blender render speed animation blender3d blender tesla cybertruck cybertruck tesla
    3D Isometric Workspace Concept cycles illusration blendercycles idea concept workspace design blender3d blender isometric space room
    3D Chair Model blender guru designer simple blender blender 2.8 3d asset low poly art 3d chair interior furniture 3d art cycles render blender cycles blender 3d 3d
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Arpit dubey

    Arpit dubey

    Nagpur,India

    Meditating boy peace flat artoftheday color illustrator 2d illustration meditation design graphicdesign adobe graphic design
    Calm Bird meditation (concept) branding logo vector graphic abstract 2d graphicdesign adobe illustrator illustration
    Doorvey app inline logo dns gradient doorvey brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nithi D

    Nithi D

    Nagpur, India

    Love in the air design comic 2020 caricature minimal digital illustration drawing cartoons illustration
    Character Design 2020 trend digital illustration caricature cartoons design drawing illustration
    House of Cards cartoons app 2020 minimal digital illustration drawing illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Vaibhav Pathak

    Vaibhav Pathak

    Nagpur

    Fashion E-commerce Website dress girls apparel shopping yellow fashion flipkart amazon commerce application minimalistic minimal illustration ux ui
    Logo Design for a company Shield ME illustration minimalistic minimal typography vector design ux ui typogaphy lettering branding illustrator logo
    Logo Design for a company named Shield Me typography vector illustration ux minimal dribble ui glasses safety shield company logo design logofolio branding illustrator logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Rishikesh Sharma

    Rishikesh Sharma

    Nagpur, India

    podcast app uiuxdesign ui ux design uxdesign ux user interface design uiuxdesigner uiux uidesign ui
    online classes ui ux uiuxdesign design uxdesign ux user interface design uiuxdesigner uiux uidesign ui
    Plant online selling app design uiuxdesign ui ux uxdesign ux user interface design uiuxdesigner uiux uidesign ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Sarang Nikhade

    Sarang Nikhade

    Nagpur, India

    ( COVID-19 ) Stay Safe & Stay Home mobile ui design stay safe stayhome covid-19
    'Food Order' My Old Mobile UI design design mobile ui ux app branding ui illustration
    Thanks Dribbble design illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Shantanu Bahadure

    Shantanu Bahadure

    Nagpur

    Cute Mascot Design cartoon axolotl vector illustraion mascot
    Credit Card UX Exploration payment app gif animation credit card interaction design ui ux product design app
    Hello Dribbble app ui ux product design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Sumedh Gharpande

    Sumedh Gharpande

    Nagpur

    FAU-G icon ui logo web vector illustration design
    bambooSkate ui logo web branding vector illustration design
    UFO web ui branding logo vector illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Rajat Tawade

    Rajat Tawade

    Nagpur, India

    Virebent - Online Furniture Store Website prototype adobe xd designing interior designing interior design website design website creative behance branding adobe ux ui design
    Coffee Products Website Design coffee cup design cafe branding cafe logo cafeteria cafe house cafe wordpress website design coffee logo coffe logo coffee bean coffeeshop coffee cup coffee shop coffee design
    Musicne App UX Process musician music player music art music app music app creative behance adobe ux branding ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Vivek Thakur

    Vivek Thakur

    Nagpur,India

    Smart Home App controller mobile design dark ui dark theme dark mode weather smart home userexperience userinterface figma
    Food Delivery App - Onboarding Screen onboarding ui online delivery food app userinterface figma
    PG Finder Design Concept vectorart illustraion clean userinterface userexperience adobexd
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Shubhankar Indolikar

    Shubhankar Indolikar

    Nagpur, India

    93 Avenue : Brochure Design logotype branding brand studio logodesign branding studio brand design logo brand identity branding concept brochure mockup brochure design communication design
    93 Avenue : Brochure Design color concept mall branding mall logo design logo branding designs communication design brochure mockup brand design design branding concept brochure design
    93 Avenue Identity branding concept branding and identity brand identity designer identity designer graphicdesign behance design digitaldesign branding identitydesign logodesign adobeillustator logotype graphic brandidentity dribblers adobe logodesigner
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.