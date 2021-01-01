Hire freelance designers in Montpellier
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 50 freelance designers in Montpellier available for hire
-
Thierry Fousse
Montpellier, France
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Enzo Ancenis
France, Montpellier
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Driss Elmeloud
Montpellier
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
-
Octav Design
Montpellier
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Vitalie Savin
Montpellier, France
- Animation
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Damien Bracciotti
Nîmes, France
- Animation
- Illustration
-
Manou
Montpellier, France
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Anne-Cecile LEROUX
Agde
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Web Design
-
Léo Galtier
Montpellier
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Guilhem Bedos Graphic Design
Montpellier, France
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Leadership
-
Ludovic François
Montpellier
- Brand / Graphic Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.