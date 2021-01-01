Hire freelance designers in Milan, TN

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 74 freelance designers in Milan, TN available for hire

  • Emanuele Colombo

    Emanuele Colombo

    Milan

    Advanced transitions ae gif after effects aftereffects loop character animation
    Jellyfish ae gif after effects aftereffects character loop animation
    Shapes abstract shapes ae gif after effects aftereffects loop animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Marco Martina

    Marco Martina

    Milan

    Sleep Facts Infographic 1/5 vector illustration vector branding logo after effects character 2d illustration colors inspiration animation flat
    Sleep Facts Infographic 5/5 red design logo ui gif character illustration colors 2d inspiration
    Sleep Facts Infographic artdirection sleepfacts sleep illustration character motion graphics vector branding logo ui visual design infographic 2d inspiration flat
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Marco Fasoli

    Marco Fasoli

    Milan

    Taste from Italy - Wine tour pt_1 illustration ui product grape bottle 3d tradition history elegance animation motion classy soft food beverage wine tour cellar made in italy taste wine
    Taste from Italy - Wine tour pt_2 beverage food distortion territory branding 3d sweet motion classy elegance transition demo animation menu tour made in taly taste wine
    PDP - Product Page minimal motion graphics 3d product prototype animation demo swipe colors pastel product page light made in italy interior lamp pdp
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ankita Bhasme

    Ankita Bhasme

    Milan

    Yellow Birds In The Jungle animation bird watching tropical summer italy travel digital art jungle canary yellow birds 36daysoftype cute illustration design visual
    Birds in the Sky night clouds sky aesthetic aww animation sparkle milan artists dove cute italy travel design visual illustration birds
    Love Birds design visual italy travel illustration cute
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Giacomo Ribaudo

    Giacomo Ribaudo

    Milan

    AI wave expression ai gradients gradient 2d animation after effects
    Slinky loop stroke rigg 2d animation after effects
    Light lightning shading fast car light 2d animation after effects
    • Animation
  • Davide Pedone

    Davide Pedone

    Milan

    Smart home automation aftereffects 3d smart home card scheduler schedule tilt window design app icon ux ui color mobile
    Water in water water material realistic loops loop animation 3d fluid branding logo minimal vector icon design colors ui gradient illustration design color
    Profile mobile mobile ui profile dailyui app vector ux icon design colors gradient illustration design color
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ariel Monjes

    Ariel Monjes

    Milan

    Re d'oro six pack savior man woman precious mask buy market toiletpaper ui lines character quarantine king oro gold cardgame illustration
    Quarantine - Card Game game card tank bowl animal pet share cheers drink home woman girl fish cup quarantine illustration
    Location Map - Milan architecture coffe graphic web design pasta pizza italy citymap illustration agency buildings food city milano milan context contact map location
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Maria Stewart

    Maria Stewart

    Jackson, TN

    Made Up and Cuttin' Up Brand Logo salon logo moon logo celestial vector illustration logodesign branding design brand identity brand design logo branding typography
    Hub City Cookie Company Vintage Badge typography badge logo brand design vintage logo vintage badge vintage logodesign branding
    36 Days of Type Series 08 typography art abstract grid design vector art lettering 36 days of type type design typography design vector typography
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Lorenzo Daponte

    Lorenzo Daponte

    Milan

    Character TPose Detailed yellow palette character animation character retro render 3d cinema4d animation
    T-pose all night long🔥 rig character animation character render 3d palette cinema4d animation aftereffects
    Scene Transformation duik character animation character render 3d cinema4d illustration animation aftereffects
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Andrea Ruggeri

    Andrea Ruggeri

    Milan

    Background distortion wallpaper blender animation blues branding noise gradient cloth distortion background
    My girlfriend's Portfolio architecture architect biography resume index typo typography portfolio
    Marchi Cucine ux branding forniture kitchen typo light website minimal ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Simone Match

    Simone Match

    Milan

    Balloon Travel App Design | iOS and Android design app world backpack map travel design iphone ios graphic design mobile app interface ui
    Balloon Travel App Design | UI/UX | iOS and Android diary travel app travel graphic design interaction ios mobile app ux interface graphic ui design
    Balloon Travel App Design | UI/UX | iOS and Android photography traveling travel app travel interaction iphone ios mobile ux ui interface graphic design app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.