Hire freelance designers in Memphis, TN

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 50 freelance designers in Memphis, TN available for hire

  • Allie Mounce

    Allie Mounce

    Memphis, TN

    Stronger nonprofit youth kids sun brand podcast branding typography illustration
    Get Loud memphis microphone bass saxophone guitar mouth music branding design illustration
    Lucky Lady mucha clover beale hoodzpah typography cute brand design logo illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Ben Colar

    Ben Colar

    Memphis

    Edge Motor Museum Poster Series corvette thunderbird shelby screenprint cars museum design poster memphis
    Vice & Virtue Coffee roaster packaging memphis branding logo coffee
    Clayborn Temple
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Clare Freeman

    Clare Freeman

    Memphis, TN

    Pelican Bouquet floral daisy lily aviary bird pelican peony pattern flowers botanical vector design drawing illustration
    Everbloom Design Brand, Square flowers floral square flower arrangement poppy eucalpytus peony foxglove brand florist logo illustration botanical drawing branding
    Everbloom Design Brand branding drawing eucalyptus custom typography poppy peony foxglove brand florist logo flowers botanical illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Khara Woods

    Khara Woods

    Memphis, TN

    I 36DOT08 facets geometric dots alphabet letters typeface design type typeface letter-i 36daysoftype08 36days08 36daysoftype 36days i
    H 36DOT08 typeface design typeface vector dots geometric letter-h 36days 36days08 h
    G 36DOT08 facets chiesel 36days08 36days 36dot08 36daysoftype vector geometric letter-g g
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Micah Lindley

    Micah Lindley

    Millington, Tennessee

    Vesper YouTube Downloader video download youtube web design website design vector ux ui web
    TSH t-shirt fundraiser tshirt design design illustration vector type school music choir band clothing logo branding typography mockup t-shirt tshirt
    Facemakers branding pen time clock gray black icon flatdesign minimal typography logo font serif vector flat branding design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Pretty Useful Co.

    Pretty Useful Co.

    Memphis, TN

    Stronger nonprofit youth kids sun brand podcast branding typography illustration
    Get Loud memphis microphone bass saxophone guitar mouth music branding design illustration
    Everbloom Design Brand branding drawing eucalyptus custom typography poppy peony foxglove brand florist logo flowers botanical illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Chris Porter

    Chris Porter

    Memphis, TN

    CBC Lockup custom older heritage modern business furniture local vintage flourish b c logo branding
    Cristofir Bradley Cabinetry design branding heritage modern beige gold brown handmade craft artisan local furniture lettering monogram b c cbc logo
    National Soccer League Chicago football futbol logo branding wings wreath eagle red star feathers soccer badge sports league national chicago soccer crest crest soccer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Patrick Weber

    Patrick Weber

    Memphis TN

    Bikes Plus brand identity brand design branding brand logodesign logotype logo design logo
    Nashville Extension Lab graphicdesign branding agency branding design branding brand logo design logotype logo
    Nashville Extension Lab graphicdesign logodesign logotype logo brand identity brand design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Joanna Goebel

    Joanna Goebel

    Memphis, TN

    Mississippi Riverboat Cruise – Process mississippi old timey steam river vector sketch vintage retro colorful illustration memphis mississippi river steamboat fun hand drawn event branding cruise colorful
    Monday, Monday – Need More Coffee skin tone coffee time squad coffee to go relatable women empowerment white outline mondays fun vector illustration vector playful colorful women coffee cup coffee illustration digital illustration design illustration
    Women's March 2020 Los Angeles excitement blue background event illustration promotional promo social media banner social media design email banner marketing color womens rights womens march icons design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Reid Mitchell

    Reid Mitchell

    Memphis, TN

    Haven Camp Essentials - Reworking memphis logo brand development outdoors camping
    Blinking Blue Buffalo - Blue Buffalo Brigade Airstream Team green blue airstream buffalo gif brand development outdoors camping memphis
    Four Color Foundation optical illusion font menlo gotham designer photographers artist cmyk monolinear printing foundation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Terry Wirt Jr

    Terry Wirt Jr

    Memphis, TN

    MX 1-up videogame gaming mushroom design mario illustrator mx dribbble playoff
    Klondike Fruit Drink Mockup packagedesign klondike carton drinks fruity branding photoshop illustrator packaging
    At the laundry mat grainy conversation love laugh white black laundry mat
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.