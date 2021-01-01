Hire freelance designers in Manhattan, NY

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Bogdan Nikitin

    New York City, NY

    Covid-19 Self-Assessment App healthcare corona virus symptoms tracker coronavirus medical app mobile app mobile design covid covid19 health app health app ios sketch design ui ux
    NASA Mobile APP Concept concept solar system cosmos earth mars dark mode mobile app planets space astronaut nasa sketch app ios design ui ux
    NASA Website Concept responsive adaptive spaceship web design homepage astronaut cosmos sketch ui ux concept design space nasa
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Bailey Sullivan

    New York City

    Cowgirl Boots horse rodeo female illustrator illustration embroidery leather texas souther south floral flowers cowboy cowgirl boots cowgirl boots
    First Date - Bar cocktail party menu olives credit card cigarette meet nightlife food drink bar date dating bumble
    Seltzer Goods puzzle plants texture vase feminine illustration packaging game floral heart flowers
    • Illustration
  • Synchronized

    New York, USA

    Alet Selected Work Animation synchronized.studio synchronized zhenyary zhenya promo interface animation video website web ux ui
    CAM is on It's Nice That cam animation synchronized.studio synchronized zhenyary zhenya video website web ux
    Alet Services Grid Animation synchronized.studio synchronized zhenyary zhenya design promo interface animation website video ux
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Vincent Conti

    Brooklyn, New York

    Tattoo Drawings beer bird folk art procreate drawing flash tattoo
    Surf Thugs Merch summer beach surfing wave 70s retro illustration type lettering surf
    Roark Idle Hands funky drawing plants tattoo flowers hand illustration type lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Yevdokimov

    New York

    Lettering Logo Sign for Your Tiny Voice typography typo type streetwear sketches script packaging mark logotype logo lettering identity hand lettering free font fashion design clothing calligraphy branding
    Westen - Lettering Logo Sketches for YouTube blogger typography typo type streetwear sketches script packaging mark logotype logo lettering identity hand lettering free font fashion design clothing calligraphy branding
    Flow - Logo Sketch for Streetwear Brand from Melbourne typography typo type streetwear sketches script packaging mark logotype logo lettering identity hand lettering free font fashion design clothing calligraphy branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Robert Mayer

    New York City

    Context Menus & Modals search duplicate permissions toggle options context menu modal
    Candidate Profile Overlay assignment product management table job hiring hire overlay info candidate
    Mass Email Send recipient template placeholder communication modal builder bulk email mass
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Lay

    New York, US

    Mobile Banking App Concept 🧡 banking app bank fintech credit orange black dashboard app ios mobile
    App Design for Art Gallery 🖤 ios purple black dark masterpiece ui art gallery design mobile app
    Music Streaming Mobile App Concept 💚 neon app mobile streaming platform music
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Anatoliy

    New York City, NY

    Just Bet | Online Game Platform design ui ux dash board web design website online pokerslot gambling game sketch illustration lottery pocker online casino betting bet icons branding web app
    Stories for Instagram | Ios App Design ux ui templates popular shot stories sketch mobile app ios instagram icons frames editing dribbble design minimalistic clean app
    Just Bet | Online Pocker Landing Page design ui ux web design web website online pokerslot gambling game sketch illustration lottery pocker online casino betting bet icons branding app
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Spencer Gabor

    New York, New York

    Oak Street Health Mural design colors color branding character illustration paint mural
    Hope you're staying shady design colors color texture branding illustration
    Doodles from Brooklyn inspiration shape editorial texture design color branding colors illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Britton Stipetic

    Brooklyn

    The Power of Hobbies product design stoic stoicism inner peace mindful illustration work life balance mindfulness branding typography graphic design design medium article
    Jamming out! indie rock hip hop music branding logo illustration ux website motion graphics animation web ui typography graphic design design jam of the week
    Jam of the Week | 136 rogue studio tash sultana psych-rock alternative rock indie rock cover art album art passion project branding illustration typography graphic design design jam of the week
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Phillip Fivel Nessen

    Brooklyn

    All Clear Baby Wipes Packaging design graphic design minimal packaging clean branding health wipes baby
    Fi Brand Illustrations scribble illustration graphic design design branding dog
    Sullivan Street Bakery graphic design design packaging pizza restaurant business card branding bakery
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

