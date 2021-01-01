Hire freelance designers in Malmö

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Fabian Arbor

    Fabian Arbor

    Malmö

    BonusLounge Logo colorful logo logo rainbow dribbble behance adobe logo design
    Gravity Cloud (24-Hour Logo Challenge) cloud logo
    Ghost Logo, 24-Hour challenge behance dribbble adobe rainbow logo design ghost logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
  • Andreas Pedersen

    Andreas Pedersen

    Malmö, Sweden

    The Chapeau Gazette No.004 faux branding lachlan morton rapha the alt tour tour de france type lockup chapeau blackletter masthead newspaper logo design brand design graphic design design logo type branding illustration typography
    Col Du Tourmalet col du tourmalet tour de france type lockups lockup type lockup design handlettering lettering type illustrator typography
    Body High illustration typography branding graphic design brand identity logotype wordmark beer branding label design beer label wondrous brewing co
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Martin Dimovski

    Martin Dimovski

    Malmö, Sweden

    💰Swishomat cash money 3drender blender3d blender atm swedish sweden bankomat swishomat swish
    Google Home 2 - Smart Assistant concept render blencercycles blender3d 3d smartassistant pixel5 pixel google nest google home google
    Hyalo! logo product design graphic design branding design branding packaging design packaging blender3d render cosmetic cosmetics hyalo hyaloronic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Manne Nilsson

    Manne Nilsson

    Sweden-Malmö

    Up The Air movie explainer loop vector illustration motion design 2d design gif animation
    Virus Vs Earth 2d animation 2020 2021 motiongraphics coronavirus explainer stayhome staysafe virus motion design 2d loop design animation
    Swinging vector ui illustration loop gif design animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Louissa Shrif

    Louissa Shrif

    Malmö, Sweden

    Kiss illustration kiss
    bod graphicdesign vector art digitalart wacom flat design clothing photoshop illustration
    body graphicdesign chlothes art digitalart wacom flat design clothing photoshop illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ekaterina Zaiats

    Ekaterina Zaiats

    Malmö, Sweden

    H - hugs friends people love hugs thestyleclassillustration wellbeing flat art procreate illustration
    G - gratitude wellbeing grow lamp aloe thestyleclassillustration art procreate illustration
    F - friend wellbeing good boy thestyleclassillustration suit friend dog art procreate illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jana Buconjic

    Jana Buconjic

    Helsingborg, Sweden

    Tangem web hardware wallet hero section bitcoin wallet bitcoin user interface user experience ux design ui branding minimal clean cryptocurrency crypto wallet
    Tangem cards technology microchip crypto crypto wallet cryptocurrency bitcoin bitcoin wallet pattern art graphic design card card ui cards design
    Tangem app user experience branding user friendly minimal design ui design ux design mobile app design android app design ios app design ios app bitcoin bitcoin wallet ethereum wallet app money transfer holdings crypto wallet crypto cryptocurrency
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Ricardo Gimenes

    Ricardo Gimenes

    Malmö - Sweden

    Silent Animation #2
    Silent Animation #1
    New avatar
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Lia Meilyawati

    Lia Meilyawati

    Lund, Sweden

    Dribble Invite April ui vector illustration
    OnBoarding ui exploration onboarding screen ui design illustration
    Work from home design vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Valentina K

    Valentina K

    Helsingborg, Sweden

    Gradient letter S bluelogo saturn space letterlogo letter logo design s gradient gradient logo logo design illustrator logo illustration vector art vector adobe illustrator design ai
    Gradient Logo bluelogo gradientlogo gradient gradient logo adobe photoshop vector art photoshop logo vector adobe illustrator design ai
    Cafe Rosa/ Menu flower design food and drink cafemenu coffee tea mockup graphicdesign rosa cafe cafeteria logo menu adobe photoshop
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Jakob Svensson

    Jakob Svensson

    Malmö, Sweden

    Wilhelm - Mirrors of perception cinema4d 3d art cover album art
    Jamsällskapet - Pulsen vector cover illustration album art
    Jamsällskapet - EP1 illustration cover album art
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design

