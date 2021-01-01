Hire freelance designers in Kuala Lumpur
Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent againLearn more
Ana Miminoshvili
3–5 years experience
Matt Pamer
9+ years experience
Laura Reen
6–8 years experience
Brian Whitfield
6–8 years experience
Breno Bitencourt
9+ years experience
Maya Ealey
3–5 years experience
Nathan Walker
9+ years experience
Kylie Sky Souza
6–8 years experience
Gloria Shugleva
6–8 years experience
Viewing 11 out of 188 freelance designers in Kuala Lumpur available for hire
-
iqbal hakim boo
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Joshua Yeoh
Kuala Lumpur
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
-
Setyono Dwi
Kuala Lumpur
- Illustration
- Mobile Design
- Product Design
-
Keivan Sina
Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia
- UI / Visual Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
-
minghan
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Iskandar Zulkarnain
PJ, Malaysia
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Rey
Subang
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- UI / Visual Design
-
Kimberly Mak
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Illustration
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Weiee Ying
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Product Design
-
Sharon Lee
Kuala Lumpur
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
-
Saikiran
Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur
- Illustration
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
-
Want to browse more designers for hire?
We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.
How it works
-
Search & Filter
Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.
-
Direct Access
Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.
-
Close the deal
Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.