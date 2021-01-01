Hire freelance designers in Kraków

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • RonDesignLab

    Krakow, Poland

    Yoga & Workout Application activity trainer coach ehr emr phr ar healthy healthycourse exercises sport crossfit fitness workout yoga
    Fitness App - Running Tracker rondesign jogging cardio training exercise marathon runners workout runner mobile app tracker fitness sport running run
    Vessel - Medical Apple Watch Application product design mobile healthy health app healthcare emr phr ehr medecine medicine medicines medical additive supplement supplements
    No specialties listed
  • Michal Sambora

    Cracow, Poland

    VUI Investment Wallet income blockchain balance card assistant voice payments portfolio bitcoin trading stock crypto invest vui
    3D Frosted Glass Credit Cards frosted template blur glass mockups fintech financial money payment figma translucent cash crypto cards credit 3d
    3D Virtual Cards Mockups blockchain bitcoin crypto cash blur translucent figma payment money template credit card financial fintech virtual mockups cards 3d
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Lina Leusenko

    Krakow, Poland

    The speed of your Internet upload speed download speed speed internet tech blog flat web character texture design vector illustration
    Interactive TV guy interactive tv tv tech blog flat web character texture design vector illustration
    Blog application: UI and Illustration design ui ux character design mobile application app branding ui flat web character texture design vector illustration
    • Illustration
  • Pawel Granatowski

    Kraków, Poland

    Amazon technology makingof explainer framebyframe fbf 3d blender cloud clouds sky motorbike motorcyle bike helicopter car cars
    camera making of cinema 4d 3d animation 3d art flat3d 2d 3d camera logo camera app camera icon making of camera
    Perfocal.com camera icon camera app texture explainer explainer 3d flat 3d cinema 4d cinema4d 3d photos photo camera
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Luke Pachytel

    Kraków, Poland

    Twitch – Mobile application black purple dark dashboard esports bits stream live results cards tab bar legends league g2 lol game esport twitch app ios
    Lime – Electric Scooters Experience Reimagined profile illustration tab fab location ui design escooter electric scooter coins quest tutorial map mobile gps navigation onboarding app ios
    #PosiłekDlaSeniora – Mobile app payment support mobile app ux avatars confirmation thanks covid cards dashboard ui app ios mobile covid-19 charity
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Chris Krupa

    Cracow, Poland

    4Solar Desktop version electricity blur overlay bigsur ui power ai solar system solar panel solar energy graph stats dashboard renewable energy sun weather desktop
    Collection app app ui ios mobile clean 3d art buckets inspiration colorful blender blender3d shapes illustration 3d collection
    Solar Energy Monitor mobile app mobile weather sun renewable energy dashboard stats graph energy solar panel solar system ai power solar ui ios app
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Nic Jablonski

    Cracow, Poland

    TravelBoss - Hotel search 🏨 hotel location pin software as a service web app design saas website hotel app hotel booking travel app web app semiflat studio semiflat b2b travel portal hotel search
    TravelBoss - Flight search 💺🏝 b2b b2b travel portal business travel b2b saas travel app booking app flight booking flight search web application semiflat studio semiflat saas app saas web design web app design
    TravelBoss - components 🧮 dropdown ui dropdown flight app flight search search bar commute saas cards card ui card design flight card input fields web application design web app design web app travel app travel saas saas components components semiflat studio semiflat
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Aga Jucha-Kasperczyk

    Kraków, Poland

    Logo - Wytwórnia ciszy i spokoju animation logotype design typography branding logo
    Pastro recipes search design branding ux typography restaurant food uiux ui mobile
    Yoga training app pastel fitness sport concept ux mobile uiux ui app
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Conceptic

    Krakow

    astrobot logo cosmos space astro robot android droid
    Spring Flower summer wind hair spring nature face head women woman flower logo
    Minimal Animal Logos tortoise turtle giraffe bee hare rabbit minimal logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Tomasz Osowski

    Kraków

    Psychology Centre - site that your patient want to visit health website landing page flat design psychology centre about me numbers testimonials reach us services doctor brain psychiatrist mental mentalhealth psychological psychotherapy psychologist psychology
    Forum dedicated to University Community virtual college timelines saved elements timeline clean comunicator grades class college university community project community manager thread threads chat forums forum education community
    Protech - A professional website for the steel industry clean design design website homepage steel factory production steel website steel partner steel industry proffesional website
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Paulina Oparcik

    Kraków, Poland

    Is everybody going crazy? - Web Article Concept article details page coronavirus covid19 sketch monochrome web minimal design ux ui
    CON CULTURA Web article editorial animation violet purple pink web minimal design ux ui
    MODELS App fashion models model asian pink mobile ui mobile design mobile app app minimal design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design

