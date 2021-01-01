Hire freelance designers in Kandy

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 409 freelance designers in Kandy available for hire

  • Anjalee Wegodapola

    Anjalee Wegodapola

    Kandy, Sri Lanka

    Art Nouveau playing cards sinhala typogaphy art nouveau sri lanka playing cards playing card mockup card design visual identity people illustration illustration design
    Daphne Bridgerton inspiration web visual identity vector victorian historical regency netflix bridgerton costume minimal illustration character people illustration girl character flat design
    Happy Thoughts vector branding minimal quote inspiration typo typogaphy illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Zain Ahamed

    Zain Ahamed

    Kandy, Sri Lanka

    Ah! You could smell the redolence from here! user interface userinterface ui ux uiux web deisgn web design agency website design web designer web design webdesign web app design ui design vector typography uidesign ux ui design creative
    File Manager App application app design file sharing file upload file manager file logo branding and identity ux vector ui graphicdesign designer design art design creative
    Kakeibo - Investment App app investment bank uidesign ui ux uiux ui design ui typo typography type ux vector brand identity illustration graphicdesign designer design art design creative
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Udara Jayasanka

    Udara Jayasanka

    Mirigama

    Merman Illustration line artwork polynesian tattoo art sea merman iconic 2d concept minimalist vector illustration design art
    Myron s discus thrower - Minimalist statue greek gods iconic 2d concept flat minimalist vector illustration design art
    MIA - The Mermaid sea udara indunil little mermaid mia mermaid cartoon 2d flat concept minimalist vector illustration design art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Melanie | Logo Designer

    Melanie | Logo Designer

    kandy, Sri Lanka

    Paws HotSauce MELANIE DESIGN 2 icon business minimalistic flat minimalist illustration minimalist logo logo branding creative minimal
    AG flat illustration minimalistic creative branding minimalist illustration flat design logo minimalist logo minimal
    RL branding flat minimalist illustration flat design logo idenity creative minimalist logo minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Samadara Ginige

    Samadara Ginige

    Colombo

    You Are Enough wall graphics art graffiti type design poster typography quote life youareenough you
    Logos and Marks 2020 samadaraginige branding illustration clever design wordmark typography monogram mark logo minimal letter simple
    Letter-mark for an app developer clever line design typography monogram mark logo minimal letter simple
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • EDIFÉ

    EDIFÉ

    Colombo

    The Defeat of Māra under the Bodhi tree. drawing abstract illustration concept
    Labu wel kanda - ලබු වැල් කන්ද illustrator illustration art illustration concept
    Wankagiriya - a beautiful trap concept art conceptual illustrator illustration concept
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Graphicever

    Graphicever

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    Brand Prix Grand Tours graphicdesigner illustration flat minimal graphicever graphicdesign icon design vector logo
    Kapriko | Logo Design graphicdesigner illustration flat minimal graphicever graphicdesign icon design vector logo
    Inner Combat by Graphicever ui branding illustration minimal graphicever graphicdesign icon design vector logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Lakshitha

    Lakshitha

    Kurunegala, Sri Lanka

    #DailyUI challenge uidesign watch checkout credit card
    NETFLIX Redesign strangerthings netflix simple uiux landing page dark ui xd
    Head Phone landing page dark ui xd
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Malan Alankara

    Malan Alankara

    Colombo, Sri Lanka

    GitHub Dark Mode ui ux design simple branding icon vector illustration minimal micro interaction animation darkmode github
    Password Strength managment space password minimal clean web design simple ux ui
    Express yourself - Illustration System figma simple flat clean minimal ux system illustration branding vector design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • studiogeez

    studiogeez

    Kandy, Sri Lanka

    Luxury Logo Design minimal logo design minimalistic logo design logo adobe illustrator minimal logo modern logo luxury logo logo
    Album artowrk design cd cover design cd artwork album artwork album cover art album jacket album cover design cd cover animated cover adobe illustrator illustration album cover album art
    Album Artwork cd cover cd cover design mixtape cover album art album cover design album artwork album cover
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Pathum Bandara

    Pathum Bandara

    srilanka

    Logo re design logodesign logotype logo design logo
    OVE ONE STUDIO official logo design designer typogaphy minimal logodesign logo branding design brand identity
    wave quantum logo illustration designer typography minimal design logo logodesign branding brand identity
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.