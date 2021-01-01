Hire freelance designers in Köln

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 192 freelance designers in Köln available for hire

  • Peter Voth

    Düren, Germany

    Cornerstone Presbyterian Church church logo design branding design engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
    Montecristi Superfino (Optimo Hats) montecristi hat stamp design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
    Die Futtermacher (Cat Version) illustrator cat branding design etching engraving logo badge vector illustration peter voth design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Kevin Dukkon

    Düsseldorf, Germany

    🍑 Dropdowns app user interface design user experience interface custom iconography icons design system components interface design clean ux ui dropdown
    Bild - Feedback Kanban Board task platform ui ux clea jira trello project management sprint workspace agile scrum desktop dashboard web app done task view kanban board
    🔐 Bild - Sign Up / Login key pagination sign in dropdown phone username email company forgot password clean minimal login data onboarding web sign up dashboard login user experience app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Julian Herbst

    Düsseldorf, Germany

    jh.vision portfolio user experience branding brand typography design modern clean minimal ui
    Modularity Teaser Illustration – Finance Operations Platform budgets budget owner accounting teaser visual identity ai finops budgeting finance branding logo illustration app modern light clean minimal ux ui
    Commenting Feature – Finance Operations Platform resolve pin chat conversation budget user centered user interface interaction boxes cards commenting finance saas finance operations modern light clean minimal ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Sebastian Jungbluth

    Cologne, Germany

    #85 Daniel Arsham Home - Desktop | 99+ Days in the Lab 🏠 📷 challenge typography figma blue parallax header pattern desktop artist art daniel arsham
    #84 Daniel Arsham Portrait - Mobile | 99+ Days in the Lab 🏠 📷 art interior website clean blue mobile challenge texture wave 3d artist daniel arsham
    #83 Artist Landingpage , Daniel Arsham | 99+ Days in the Lab blue challenge clean white pattern mobile 3d landing page art artist
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Noam Weiner

    Cologne, Germany

    Soviet Hippie soviethippie character design ipadproart ipadprocreate ipadpro illustration character
    Tambourina tambourine digitalillustration bodypositive procreate ipadpro ipad character design character illustration
    Fire Starter ipad pro digital illustration digital art procreate girl character illustraion
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Timo Meyer

    Bonn, Germany

    Sports and Covid-19 magazine newspaper print covid-19 covid19 editorial sport
    Mask Production gesundheit visual vektorgrafik vectro illustration coronavirus covid19 health mask
    Hydropower! vector illustration icons electricity energy hydropower
    • Illustration
  • Flo Steinle

    Düsseldorf, Germany

    📹 Portfolio Video Reel webflow wordpress dashboard webapp design interface landingpage webdesign website ux ui
    🌱 Expandable Sidebar for EasyWerkstatt design system development tool webdesign modals web app app dashboard ui ux
    🚗 More components for EasyWerkstatt modal app ui ux design system interface web app dashboard
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Diana Palavandishvili

    Duisburg

    Spending insights and analytics 💸 modules finance ios app ux ui interface fintory design clean ui
    Finance App Cards Overview 💳 light mode dark mode ux ui interface fintory design clean ui
    💵 Transactions Overview + Detailview transactions finance light mode dark mode action sheet ios app ux interface fintory design clean ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Bate

    Köln, Germany

    Dentista redshift character illustration c4d 3d
    AVENA's Ball redshift ball c4d 3d
    PRINTS! print redshift c4d 3d
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Lara Paulussen

    Düsseldorf

    blue flowers springtime floral spring nature editorial illustration editorial illustration
    Urbanization nature gif animation urbanisierung urbanization editorial illustration animatedgif editorial illustration
    Keep the beaches clean animatedgif nature gif animation editorial illustration editorial illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • whitespace

    Düsseldorf, Germany

    🌱 Expandable Sidebar for EasyWerkstatt design system development tool webdesign modals web app app dashboard ui ux
    🚗 More components for EasyWerkstatt modal app ui ux design system interface web app dashboard
    ✨ Different Components for EasyWerkstatt modals popups overlays figma design system components dashboard ux ui
    • UX Design / Research
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
    • Illustration

