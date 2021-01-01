Hire freelance designers in Jember

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 86 freelance designers in Jember available for hire

  • Elsa Manora Ramadania

    Elsa Manora Ramadania

    Jember - Jawa Timur, Indonesia

    Mobile UI Design : E Course 📚 trendy design trendy elearning courses ecourse course learn good mobile ui clean ui clean design app design app design ux ui clean
    Real Estate Web Design 🏘️ sell buy rent real estate home clear good redesign responsive realestatedesign realestate clean ui brown app design app clean design design ux ui clean
    Online Plant Shop shop mobile app design mobile design mobile app good design good flower user interface clean ui plant clean design blue app design app mobile ui mobile design ux ui clean
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Mohammad Febri Adiawarja

    Mohammad Febri Adiawarja

    Jember, Indonesia

    Poerba Revition character old cartoon revition vector simple illustration
    Ocean Rider character cute vector illustration boy cat fish ocean
    Pomeranian Dogs 🐶 active cute animal design vector simple flat illustration pet pomeranian dog
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • alfinas.id

    alfinas.id

    jember, jawa timur, Indonesia

    Event management events event management event dashboard purple ui designer ui design visual design uiux ux ui trending web inspirations trend designer web design web app app web figma
    Travel App - Mobile design app dribbble best shot global glow travel agency travelling travel app traveling travel ux uiux ui dark theme dark mode trend mobile app app figma
    Project management App trending trendy trend task management app task management project management figma mobile app dark mode dark theme
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Theodorus Dani

    Theodorus Dani

    Jember, Indonesia

    E-Sport Match - Mobile UI minimalist app livestream match valorant dota2 esport mobile glass concept shot design ui
    Toy Store - Mobile UI ecommerce figure colorful funko toy toys mobile figma gundam store shop concept shot ui design
    Lumiere - Landing Page pink duotone neon lumiere organizer company profile company service event concept landing page shot design web ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Andrean Hendy

    Andrean Hendy

    Jember, East Java, Indonesia.

    Icon Set for Face Recognition App artificialintelligence technology internetofthings face recognition filled line icon design iconography icon set icons
    Cyber Security Icon Set security icon design line cybersecurity icon set iconography icons icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • iqbal_rts

    iqbal_rts

    Lumajang, Indonesia

    A Kid Sending a Letter With a Bird Illustration idea past boy postman message happy letter cute bird illustration kid
    simple illustration for indonesia 75th simple vector illustration illustration art milenial indonesia flat future illustrator vector illustration design idea
    Ramadhan vector illustration indonesia puasa illustration flat illustration vector illustration islam illustration islam ramadhan kerem ramadhan
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Stanislaus J. Pinasthika

    Stanislaus J. Pinasthika

    Jember, Indonesia

    Kamen Rider Decade Vector kamenrider tokusatsu vexel inkscape vector illustration
    new brand of me pop art brand yellow poster illustration
    Enter Sandman Reference dark theme portrait inkscape design vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • nandaraihan

    nandaraihan

    Jember, Indonesia

    Flower on Summer summertime summer flower girl flower illustration flower girl illustration design people illustration people flat design girl illustration flat illustration illustrations
    Explore our ocean sea design blonde teens boys summer holiday blue sailing ship sailing ocean flatdesign people person people illustration flat illustration vector man illustration boy illustration illustrations
    Blow out the candle and make a wish! illustrations people illustration flat design birthday illustration flat illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • lazuardi

    lazuardi

    jember, indonesia

    Tanaman Hias - Landing Page Exploration unique design plant minimalist homepage landing page website design exploration
    Minialis.id - Landingpage Selling uiux ui landingpage design selling clothing marketplace store exploration
    Medlay - Contact Us Exploration blue clean minimalist message contact form form contact us contact uiux ui website design website design exploration
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ludfi Ika Purwantini

    Ludfi Ika Purwantini

    Lumajang, Indonesia

    Mail Report form Dashboard user experience user interface letter mailing mail user interface design userinterface dashboad dashboard design dashboard ui ux ui. ux uidesign ui design
    Task Management ui ux ui design uiux user interface design user experience userinterface task task management android ux app ui. ux uidesign ui design
    Food Order order food and drink food app user interface design userinterface mobile design mobile app mobile ui android app ux ui. ux uidesign ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nuzul Zaif Mahdiono Ramadhan

    Nuzul Zaif Mahdiono Ramadhan

    Jember, Indonesia

    Rebranding UI Design of Reblood.com flat website apps uxdesign illustration mockup ui
    ZeroW Lifestyle - App UI/UX Design app mockup mobile app design mobile ui website flat ux web design ui
    Landing Page Modern - Digital WK with Company Profile vector typography mockup mobile app design ux flat website web design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

