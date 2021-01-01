Hire freelance designers in Jacksonville, FL

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Keith Lowe

    Jacksonville, FL

    Luau Lads - III tropical tiki drawn type typography type logo vector 2-color
    Luau Lads - II brand system tropical tiki badge shark skulls type handdrawn type logo design vector branding 3-color illustration
    Luau Lads - I typography wood 3-color brand identity tiki type hand drawn type logo branding illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Trey Ingram

    St. Augustine, FL

    D&D Badges adventure mindflayer beholder skeleton goblin bear creatures monsters dragons dungeons illustration badge
    Tokyo FC godzilla monster japan tokyo kaiju sports football crest soccer logo badge illustration
    Thief branding logo illustration badge monkey thief magic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Patrick Carter

    Jacksonville Beach, Florida

    Beetle Mania Snap Back camo badge patch hat apparel design branding logo
    Fitness Branding fitness typography type illustration design identity branding logo
    New Year 2020 Recap typography illustration identity type design branding logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Heather Raines

    Jacksonville, Florida

    Podcast Identity linework line art logo design brand identity icon podcast typography pattern vector logo branding design icons illustration
    Dog Treats packaging organic food organic dog treats dog brand design branding brand identity logo pattern icon package food package design label design icons illustration
    Dog Treats illustration food icons icon pattern design pattern logo design logo brand identity design organic food organic typography banana packaging design package design package yellow
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Tron Burgundy

    Jacksonville, Florida

    Portland Pirates - Minor League Hockey Club - Jerseys jerseys puck skull hockey minor league portland pirats halftonedef illustration halftone def
    Portland Pirates - Minor League Hockey Club - Merch merch puck skull pirates portland pirate minor league hockey halftonedef illustration halftone def
    Portland Pirates - Minor League Hockey Club - Logo Suite lowdrag font pirates skull minor league hockey design halftone def studios illustration halftone def
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Varick

    Jacksonville, Florida

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg line art portrait drawing digital vector character character design illustration
    Together Phoenix covid-19 coronavirus covid phoenix line art animal digital vector illustration
    Rise Up. Show up. Unite. riseupshowupunite poster design digital vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Chad Landenberger

    Jacksonville

    Luau Lads Keychain typography illustraion branding retro skull illustration aloha hula motel key hotel key keychain luau lads
    Hot Dog Party Yin Yang icon logo illustration branding yin tang hot dog
    Hot Dog Party Tiger typography icon logo illustration branding tiger hot dog
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Shane Douberly

    Jacksonville, FL

    Chicken Pick'n concept design drawing cartooning animation cartoonist comic design comics character design illustration
    Caterpillar digital painting drawing concept design comics animation comic cartooning caterpillar character design illustration childrens book illustration childrens books childrens book
    Otis and the Man comic art procreate drawing digital painting cartoon cartooning animation cartoonist comic design character design illustration comics
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Rade Stjepanović

    Jacksonville, Florida

    Rehab Center 2 center rehab water pool swim illustration art design vector branding logo
    Rehab Center wheelchair center rehab illustration design vector branding logo
    Photo Monkey monkey photo illustration vector logo design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • The Monochromatic Institute

    St. Augustine, FL

    The Reading Room monochromatic negativesapce timeless identity branddesign brandidentity branding design brand logomark logotype typography vector flat design minimal illustrator clean mark logo branding
    Rainy Day Mental Health timeless geometric identity identitydesign brand identity brand design monochromatic lockup logotype logomark typography vector flat design minimal illustrator clean mark logo branding
    CrossKodak Media idenity identitydesign monochromatic timeless brandidentity branding design brand logomaker logotype logomark typography vector flat design minimal illustrator clean mark logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Tyler Honeycutt

    Jacksonville, FL

    VR Explorer Landing Page dribbble dribbblers social media technology new technology service vr demo demo video games exploration vr virtual reality custom illustration illustration branding
    Smart Home Device Manager smart device device manager home app react native user friendly user experience easy to use user interface mobile app app illustration smart home design modern ux ui
    Music Player App UI album art album music player music app music uiux uidesign ui design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

