Hire freelance designers in Ikeja

Viewing 11 out of 1,313 freelance designers in Ikeja available for hire

  • Augustus

    Augustus

    Lagos, Nigeria

    Space ready idea astronaut suit biker graphic design visual designer palette color theory doodle illustration clean vector
    Our Story - header II shadow light cape desert safari pyramid 2.5d isometric 3d dark m web clean ui ux illustration vector
    Our Story - header web exploration minimal style font branding about us team page isometric 2.5d doodle ui ux illustration vector engagement
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Aderinsola Oluwafemi

    Aderinsola Oluwafemi

    Lagos, Nigeria

    Meal Selection Flow | Eden Life ui meals food app app mobile app food order food uiux ux  ui ux design ui design user interface product design
    Blog Mobile | Eden Life blog design blog web design website ux  ui ux design uiux ui design user interface product design ui
    Blog | Eden Life blog design blog web web design website ux  ui ux design uiux ui design user interface product design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Commissioner of Design™

    Commissioner of Design™

    Lagos, Nigeria

    Sneaky Santa vector signup login figma illustraion animation prototype anonymous sharing gift game snow red app christmas santa
    Couch (WIP) navigation nav bar home signup login minimal logo figma illustration mobile white theme black and red black and white white minimal therapist medical therapy health mental health awareness mental health
    Duniapay Loans loan app figma dashboard home success calculator app fintech payments loans mobile
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Fiyin Adeniyi

    Fiyin Adeniyi

    Lagos, Nigeria

    Giovanni Fish Market lettermark mongram badge logo vintage vintage logo fish logo branding logo
    Chameleon Logo animal logo design animal animal logo icon logo design logomark design logo
    Rent App Logo Design icon logomark logo logo design vector illustration design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Bernice Johnson

    Bernice Johnson

    Lagos, Nigeria

    xChanger Logo Exploration currency crypto logodesigner logodesign uidesign uiux branding logo illustration app design design
    Buycoins website design uxdesigner lagos uidesigner webdesigner nigeria buycoins websdesign websitedesign website illustration app design uiux uidesign dailyui ui design
    Stlin. webdesigner webdesign websitedesign website uxdesigner uiuxdesigner uidesigner uxdesign ux illustration app design uiux uidesign dailyui ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Chukwuma.U

    Chukwuma.U

    Lagos, Nigeria.

    Personal Portfolio V.1.0.0 branding userinterface ux personal website dark mode dark theme dark ui minimal ui clean landingpage webdesign design portfolio website portfolio website web
    TrailerBox Dribbble Shot web website design hero section illustration ui design user experience userinterface design webflow trailerbox interface design website web design product design hero ux ui landing page
    Crinta Hotel Website Design user interface design webdesign web website design web design user interface nigeria interface design user experience landing page design uiux ui website product design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • oluwadamilola soyombo

    oluwadamilola soyombo

    Lagos, Nigeria

    Makeup Now figma mobile app beauty makeup
    Ivory Real Estate Design real estate figma landing page
    Healthlife figma pharmaceutical landing page medical health
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Toni Adegbenro

    Toni Adegbenro

    Lagos, Nigeria

    Workout Activity Monitor Interaction Design animation 3d motion graphics illustration blender branding interaction minimal sketchapp app ux ui design
    Simple 3D elements V2 design ui minimal interaction figma sketchapp app ux blender branding motion graphics graphic design animation 3d
    Receipt gen.io v2 figma sketch logo ui blender model 3d web app design
    • Animation
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
  • Nemi

    Nemi

    Lagos, Nigeria.

    Interaction Exploration - 8 design aftereffects invisionstudio interaction design
    One Year Cruuunched! music app spotify invision interaction design webdesign aftereffects invisionstudio design
    Interaction Exploration - 7 waves motion design aftereffects 404 404 error 404page web design webdesign
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jaykay Dre

    Jaykay Dre

    Lagos Nigeria

    Dashboard for Sellers dashboard design e-commerce
    Receipt Scanner app scan receipt
    My Portfolio Website profile design landing page portfolio
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Dike Thelma

    Dike Thelma

    Lagos, Nigeria

    Typography inspiration ux webdesign design branding landing page typography mobile app design dailyui
    Typography Friday logo 3d motion graphics graphic design animation google montserrat typeface typography ui branding mobile app design dailyui font
    Steepy sky mobile app sign in log in mobile social app design mobile app mobile app design dailyui graphic design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

