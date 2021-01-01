Hire freelance designers in Houston, TX

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 192 freelance designers in Houston, TX available for hire

  • Olga

    Olga

    Houston, TX

    Universe. mind planet moon violet comet universe portrait head city futuristic spaceship stars space blue girl adobe photoshop adobe illustrator texture illustrator illustration
    Frustration. emotion frustration pile of paper grain grainy texture pink violet blue pencil shavings crumpled paper eraser pencils paper adobe photoshop adobe illustrator texture illustrator illustration
    One's Mind. mountains butterfly waterfall feather moon fireflies firefly thoughts mind nature grainy grain purple blue girl adobe photoshop adobe illustrator texture illustrator illustration
    • Illustration
  • Anastasia

    Anastasia

    Houston, TX

    Crosley Vintage Players - Mobile App ecommerce shop ecommerce app e-commerce design e-commerce shop e-commerce app e-commerce e-comerce mobile design mobile app design app mobile ui mobile app app design
    Game app - Mobile App ui design gamer games game design game mobile design mobile app design app mobile ui mobile app app design
    Medical app - Mobile App health care health app health healthcare medical care medical app medicine medical mobile design mobile app design app mobile ui mobile app app design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Daren Guillory

    Daren Guillory

    Houston, TX

    Don't Tread on Me lettering 1776 independence day patriotism patriot diamondback rattlesnake viper anaconda reptile vector raptor snake civil war independence freedom
    Don't Tread On Me typography lockup fangs fang reptile rattler justice liberty tread 1776 motto slogan history anaconda rattlesnake snake viper
    Hidden Death bones bone disease death witchcraft skeleton skelly jolly roger skull and crossbones skull logo skull art skulls skull
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Flowtuts

    Flowtuts

    Simulation

    Animated Heart 🤍💙💛❤️💜 motion design motion graphics after effects animation love valentinesday valentine day valentine heart animation heart 2danimation motion after effects dribbble gif flowtuts effects after design illustration animation
    Animated Twitch Emotes BTTV in After Effects gif effects after emotes emotes design animation after effects animated emotes bttv twitchemotes twitch animation 2d ae after effects motion animation motion graphics motion design
    COOL TEXT ANIMATION text text animation motiongraphics motion design gif after youtube motion after effects flowtuts effects design illustration animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Jay Higginbotham

    Jay Higginbotham

    Houston, TX

    Brash Font Release! heritage flag signpainter sign oldschool modern vintage typeface font
    Web Doodles 01 fraunces typography ui layout web design
    Jitters Brand Updates business card book branding texas espresso cocktails coffee
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Tim Spencer

    Tim Spencer

    Houston

    Tattoo parlor tattoo neon sword jewels snake
    Smoking Moreno BBQ snake logo
    Coffee Shop characters coffee coffeeshop illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Reshma Solanki

    Reshma Solanki

    Houston, TX

    Informatics Presentation data visulization infographic presentation design presentation design
    Pitch Presentation graphic design pitch deck design pitch deck presentation design presentation
    The Real Housewives Infographic data visualization graphic design infographic design infographic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Chris Jones

    Chris Jones

    Houston Texas

    SB Overview Dribbble 1 SB Overview Dribbble 34 tx htx logodesign energy silver oil arrow bow branding texas houston logo
    Destination Dad fathersday dad kayak fishing baseball sports layout design typography tx texas houston
    Tight tight texture spraypaint design layout typography tx texas houston htx sports basketball
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Josh Ryan

    Josh Ryan

    Houston, Texas

    Introflirted Sticker Mockup2 hearts flirting romance love 90s 80s cassette tape cassette sticker design sticker design typography introvert illustration introverted hand lettering lettering
    Introflirted Mix CD Sticker crush heart flirting romance lover 90s hand lettering handlettering lettering sticker design stickers sticker introverted introvert cd illustration illustrator
    Introflirted Takeout Sticker stickers type illustrator chopsticks noodles to go food illustration food sticker design design introverted introvert takeout lettering sticker illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Vivek Venkatraman

    Vivek Venkatraman

    Houston, TX

    Wedding Invitation talavera mexican save the date wedding invitation invitation wedding
    Portfolio Update unsplash typography texture photography portfolio
    BronBron photography typography graphic design lebron james ux ui basketball lebron
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Tino Design

    Tino Design

    Houston, TX

    Doctor’s personal account - Mobile App medical care medical design medical app medicine medical medecine app design app mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.