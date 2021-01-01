Hire freelance designers in Hong Kong

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 154 freelance designers in Hong Kong available for hire

  • Raven Yu

    Raven Yu

    Hong Kong

    Shading - 150 macOS Big Sur icons 🏔 apple illustration macos big sur colorful mac app icon
    Adopt a Finder macOS Big Sur Icon adventure time app icon macintosh 1984 bmo finder design macos big sur mac illustration app apple icon
    Spotify macOS Big Sur Icon illustration icon apple app colorful neon lime green traffic light mac macos big sur
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Kyran Leech

    Kyran Leech

    Hong Kong

    XRIDE Ride Tracker Concept (Dark Theme) neumorphism tracking app tracker map scooter travel leech kyran design app ui
    XRIDE - Ride Tracker Concept neumorphic neumorphism map tracker travel scooter leech kyran design app interface ui
    Audiobook Site leech kyran kyran leech website podcast audiobook ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • id-work illustration

    id-work illustration

    HK

    mermaid meeting dolphin and tropical fishes artwork dolphin mermaid cartoon character
    winged middle aged man sitting on toilet bowl and thinking graphic design vector drawing vector illustration illustrator design cartoon illustration graphics character art
    group of wild animals animals cartoonillustration cartoon character vectorgraphics vectorart vectorillustration vector artwork vector illustrator illustration graphics graphic design graphicart digitaldrawing design character art character cartoon art adobe illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Pablo Robles

    Pablo Robles

    Hong Kong

    How Covid-19 affected people's mobility infographics information graphics newspaper ad graphic designer newspaper data visulization information design
    Spinning out of control graphicdesign information graphics newspaper graphic design news infographic information design
    Why your smartphone is a pain in the neck anatomy dataviz data visualization information graphics news information design newspaper infographics
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Erik van Eekelen

    Erik van Eekelen

    Hong Kong

    Home section - Protopie5.0 protopie5.0 protopie 3d mockup
    Product visualisation - Soundbrenner Core ligtstudio cgi modleing 3dsmax vray soundbrenner core metronome musicians music
    Shop - checkout shopping cart cart products shopping b2c checkout shop
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Dani Lam

    Dani Lam

    Hong Kong, Hong Kong

    Fotan, Hong Kong design industrial city chill crowd fotan taxi minibus road illustrator hong kong affinity designer vector texture illustration
    Flower affinity designer gift goodbye flowers love purple botanical white flower illustration hong kong illustrator vector texture illustration
    Oscar plasticine claymation man yellow gif red carpet gold oscar award hopeful dream animated gif clay design animation hong kong illustrator texture character design illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Jose Urbano

    Jose Urbano

    Hong Kong

    Cryptocurrency Website Design interface ico blockchain gradient minimalism minimal cryptocurrency landing page ui design web design website web
    Sustainability Landing Page - Services Page ux ui design web web design website landing page minimal minimalism hospitality tourism sustainability green
    Sustainabe Tourism Website Exploration green sustainability tourism minimalism minimal landing page website web design web ui design design ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Raúl Chan

    Raúl Chan

    Hong Kong

    Bichon Frise Reindeer reindeer christmas dog illustration drawing design character blender art 3d
    Avocado Simulator 3 world simulator avocado illustration drawing design character blender art 3d
    Avocado Simulator 2 simulator world avocado illustration drawing design character blender art 3d
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Iris Qiu

    Iris Qiu

    Hong Kong, Hong Kong

    Chinese Food- Sugar-fried chestnut chinese food nuts delicious chestnut food illustration food illustration
    Moon cake mooncake chinese food food illustration illustration
    French fries and calamari rings fries food illustration food illustration
    • Illustration
  •  巫師.Sorcerer

     巫師.Sorcerer

    Hong Kong, Hong Kong

    Social man survival guide vector branding design illustration
    Dashboard Design typography icon ui design
    H5 Design branding illustration vector design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Sam Lee

    Sam Lee

    Hong Kong

    Mise En Place Social exciting unconventional restaurant beverage food recruitment identity branding hr
    Mise En Place Talent Logo organisation preparation culinary minimal logo design hospitality beverage food recruitment talent mise en place concept logo branding
    Mise En Place Talent Logo hospitality talent culinary mise en place identity minimal recruitment logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership

