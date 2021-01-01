Hire freelance designers in Helsinki

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 115 freelance designers in Helsinki available for hire

  • Marcelo Meijome

    Helsinki

    Week 23 - Sightseeing handheld renaissance sightseeing europe architecture railway train city cgi motion loop arnold maya 3d animation
    Week 22 - Tomato Soup soup can modern art moma warhol andy warhol pop art popart campbells tomato soup tomato logo illustration design isometric motion loop arnold maya 3d animation
    Week 21 - Stool 60 birch wood stacking artek finland alvar aalto aalto stool furniture design furniture design motion loop arnold maya 3d animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Hyunhee An

    Helsinki, Finland

    Concept redesign - Our Balance app ui design ux design ux activity walk fit work-life work balance product design concept case study gui app
    Brown ale in summer and sunset sunset city summer sunglasses glass beer brown ale ale procreate illustration
    Aperol Spritz drawing procreate orange drink summer spritz aperol illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Phuc Doan

    Helsinki

    Young riders white tricycle blue motion simple product client branding project ux ui design character illustration
    Ride to work simple bicycle vector client branding design concept flat illustration
    Hand gesture hand design concept illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Aki Tanninen

    Helsinki, Finland

    Triangles gradient sunglasses portrait cyber tech triangle man vector illustration
    Winter Vibez snowflake landscape trees white vector illustration vector minimalistic snow reindeer winter
    Techy illustration futuristic future vector button hand chart ai technology tech
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Irina Valeeva

    Helsinki, Finland

    Data factory illustration animation vector character design illustration drawing
    Self portrait helsinki portrait girl art illustration drawing
    Nar Cafe Poster character design illustration drawing
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Miika Kumpulainen

    Helsinki, Finland

    EPS Football Club jersey design kit design fifa soccer club football club espoon palloseura eps fc soccer football logo design rebranding kumppari sports logo sports branding
    NBA 2K21 Concepts royal xbox playstation gaming knight knights logo illustration design esports basketball nba kumppari sports logo sports branding
    NBA 2K21 Concepts xbox playstation esports gaming jersey design kit design beast beasts nba2k21 logo illustration design basketball nba kumppari sports logo sports branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Abdul Wahid

    Helsinki, Finland

    Fitness App fitness app figma app mobile fitness
    Smart app dark app
    Virtual Service Center startup landing
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Kati Närhi

    Helsinki, Finland

    Summer evenings sunset beach ice-cream woman summer stripes geometry digital illustration illustration
    Weekend Plans flowers drawing planning coffee time blue still life digital illustration illustration
    Blue Cafe city cafe cityscape kanazawa japan travel journal blue digital illustration illustration
    • Illustration
  • Panache Design

    Helsinki

    Future clean energy- Web UI exploration wordpress logo vector web ui typography flat layout webdesign design
    Redesign & live site of Everest accounting layout minimal typography flat wordpress ui web design branding webdesign
    Web concept for new sports fashion urban trendy cool lifestyle fashion sports design layout design ui web layout webdesign minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Suvi Segercrantz

    Espoo, Finland

    Rabbit that got away forest finland photoshop animal illustration illustration editorial concept art illustrator digital illustration character design vector
    Balance your diet health healthy eating diet photoshop character character design concept art illustration digital illustration editorial
    Mushroom hunting modern finland mushrooms forest character illustrator character design vector illustration digital illustration editorial
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Julian Schröpel

    Helsinki

    "Bööna" - Särre illustration logo logotype identity design art direction graphic design typography logo design branding
    PAYY black and white logos abstract illustration logotype graphic design typography identity logo design art direction design branding
    Turta Tour 2020 icon cover art print logotype helsinki music illustration abstract graphic design logo typography logo design identity art direction design branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Product Design

