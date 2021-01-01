Hire freelance designers in Hà Nội

Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 236 freelance designers in Hà Nội available for hire

  • Logan Cee

    Logan Cee

    Hanoi, Vietnam

    Finderland - Real Estate Website ui design website housing envato wordpress theme wordpress directory listing agency properties property real estate
    EcomElite Company - Shopify Customization Services shopify store envato themeforest web development websites platform business card company shopify theme shopify
    MoonexLabs Agency geometric art geometric envato wordpress theme dark theme dark ui ui portfolio website portfolio design portfolio
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Laingockien 👨🏻‍💻

    Laingockien 👨🏻‍💻

    Hanoi, Vietnam

    Cluse/Buy web design web ui navigation split screen splitscreen slide gallery dailyui grid ui hero header typo typography layout creative concept minimal ecommerce design ecommerce
    Ecommerce- Layout Concept design inspiration daily ui fashion shopping minimalist navigation scroll slide dailyui ecommerce typo ui hero header typography layout concept creative minimal gallery homepage
    Meditation mobile app design sleep gallery concept design minimalist purchase listen music mobile application relax meditation illustration ui hero header typography user interface concept mobile app minimal
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Lucia Pham

    Lucia Pham

    Hanoi, Vietnam

    Still Here Still Life lovely ui icon vector animation love character illustration animal flower food
    Still Here Still Life typography icon vector girl flower food animation graphic love character illustration
    Still Here Still Life logo design icon vector girl animation graphic love character illustration
    • Illustration
  • Onteractive

    Onteractive

    Hanoi, Vietnam

    Logo design | ASIM Telecom - MyLocal SIM provider colors red guidelines brand design brand visual brand identity logotype logo design logo branding
    Brand Visual | ASIM Telecom - MyLocal SIM provider graphic design logo design brand guidelines logotype logo brand identity brandbook brand design
    UX/UI Knowledge: Designing enticing buttons | Part 4 user experience ux inspiration inspiration design inspiration dribbble web design app design ux design uiuxdesign uiux ux ui
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Capi Creative

    Capi Creative

    Hanoi, Vietnam

    Healiza - Health Care Mobile App healthcare health ui ios figma sketch app mobile creative design ui kit
    GLORIES - Smart Home App iOS 14 UI Design Template dark mode smarthome ios app design ios14 ui design figma sketch app mobile creative design ui kit
    Finance Mobile App UI KIT interface ux ui ui ux ios app design ios app ios application app design app mobile app design mobile design mobile app mobile ui mobile financial app finances finance app financial finance
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Viet Dzoan

    Viet Dzoan

    Hanoi, Vietnam

    Flanerie | Fashion Homepage retailer lifestyle style branding ecommerce fashion design ui dzoan flanerie
    Meditation Starter Logo basic shapes branding dzoan meditation logo
    Vietnamese Seafood Restaurant | Nganh Quan Logo seafood restaurant design logo dzoan
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kaixa

    Kaixa

    Hanoi, Vietnam

    Macintosh Redesign logo trending dailyui pastel creative adobe photoshop 3drender 3d illustration kaixapham typography
    Aespa - Next Level - Display Frame 002 dailyui aesthetic layout creative uiux singer trending music korean aespa vietnam fashion webdesign ui ux design kaixapham inteface desgin ui typography graphicdesign
    Aespa - Comeback Album 2021 - Winter typo composser singer video trending music vietnam fashion webdesign ui ux design kaixapham inteface desgin ui typography graphicdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • 𝖕𝖍𝖆𝖕 🐰

    𝖕𝖍𝖆𝖕 🐰

    Ha Noi VietNam

    Martup - Online Technology Shop technology slider ecommerce clean web website layout interface design ui
    Le Legna - Website Concept slider clean fashion ecommerce web website layout interface design ui
    Oloha - onboarding travel app vector illustration yellow onboarding layout interface design ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Nguyen Tran Kien

    Nguyen Tran Kien

    Hanoi, Vietnam

    Personal logo animation gif animated gif motion graphics motion graphic motiongraphics motion design logo design logo animation logo graphicdesign design studio brand designer branding design branding brand design animation animated logo
    Abstract self abstract design pentagon circle styleframe abstract vector design shape illustration
    How to best use video marketing illustration. video marketing play graphic design design illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Hoang Gia Ha Phong

    Hoang Gia Ha Phong

    Hanoi

    Blanket Logo productivity manager assistant graphic design branding app design logo 3whales
    Blanket Logo Exploration maintenance assistant manager checkmark task branding app blanket logodesign design logo 3whales
    Airplane Mark aircraft sky travel plane flight airline fly letter logodesign design logo 3whales
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kien Tran ✈

    Kien Tran ✈

    Hanoi, Vietnam

    Treatment contract list view profile landingpage dentistry
    Team Universe of Marketing services marketing automation isometric landingpage illustration saleforce
    Tag finding Application tag finder view
    • Mobile Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design

