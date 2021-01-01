Hire freelance designers in Guwāhāti

  • Arpit Verma

    Arpit Verma

    Guwahati, India

    Buttons | Skeuomorphism button animation button states button design button uidesign art abstract vector icon design illustration ui skeuomorphic
    Instagram | Skeuomorphic debut skeuomorphic ui app redesign skeuomorph instagram hello dribble
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • monika Barman

    monika Barman

    Guwahati

    Digital Watercolour Artwork on Adobe Sketch art animation minimal ui vector ux illustrator illustration design
    Lost In Japan - Concept Art on Illustrator illustrator flat ux vector branding design logo illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UX Design / Research
  • Bhim dutta

    Bhim dutta

    Guwahati, India

    A-Z of DoD landing page .. 2/2 ui sections screen modern landing pages figmadesign design college website design daily ui clean ui cards b.des
    Browse A-Z of DoD, 1/2 figmadesign modern landing pages sections cards clean ui design college website design college website b.des daily ui screen design ui
    Doobie || Dribble Inspired Invite trend ui design minimalism popular notification drafted profile page app screen skeuomorphic skeuomorphism doobie firstshot debut debut shot design illustration app ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Tanmoy Sengupta

    Tanmoy Sengupta

    Guwahati, India

    Spotify Glow UI branding graphic design 3d neumorphism ux ui
    FLYWAYS
    Petlife petlife labrador doglove
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Nilakshi Gogoi

    Nilakshi Gogoi

    Guwahati, India

    Air bender wind witch witches wizard magic fantasy vector art illustration art illustrator illustration digital painting digitalillustration digitalart
    Towards the golden hour illustration art red color sketch adobe storyart story art silhouette silhouettes sunset twilight evening story illustrator artist digital painting illustration digital illustration digital art
    Hiker storybook storyboard travel illustrations illustration art fantasyart digital art work digitalart design artists web illustrator art illustration hiker
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Breezy Zamal

    Breezy Zamal

    Guwahati, India

    coding monkeys_ logo icon vector logo sticker design logodesign design photoshop illustrator illustration graphic design
    art program for Prakriti School logo typography sticker design logodesign photoshop design illustrator illustration graphic design
    business card app logo logodesign photoshop design illustrator sticker design illustration graphic design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Rajat Gautam

    Rajat Gautam

    IIT Guwahati

    Onboarding | Web design web design ui animation interaction
    Recipe App UI interaction mobile design uiux recipe
    Onboarding Flow ui guide tourism onboarding
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Manjit Baishya

    Manjit Baishya

    Guwahati, India

    Foxaisr Landing Page professional design modern design ui ux design landing page design creative minimal design
    Bitecope Landing Page professional ui ux ui design homepage ui landing page design branding minimal design
    PPT Design for Arvue ppt design illustrator mockup powerpoint template powerpoint presentation powerpoint design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Akram Prodhani

    Akram Prodhani

    Guwahati, India

    Vision 50 logo design business vector logo design illustration logodesign creative photoshop creative design illustrator
    Logo design illustration logos vector logo design branding logodesign creative creative design logo illustrator butterfly logo
    Logo design business typography logo design illustration branding creative photoshop logo creative design illustrator
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Aditav Dowerah

    Aditav Dowerah

    Guwahati, India

    Pixel Sprite Animation sprite sheet game development game character animation walk cycle character animation pixel sprite sprite game design character character design pixel pixel art
    Be my quarantine?: Animated Lettering animated type typography after effects animated lettering animation handlettering lettering motion graphic motion graphics
    Rhyno: Wireform Abstraction abstract abstraction 3d art typography product design form design rhinoceros rhino sculpture wire fineart design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Amalendu Kaushik

    Amalendu Kaushik

    Guwahati, Assam

    BOTTLE CAP CHALLENGE gif loop tvpaint 2danimation animation guwahati local kungfu assam
    Seven Samurai loop japan edo gif pixelart japanese seven samurai
    BIHU LOOP animation gif loop 2danimation assam bihu
    • Animation
    • Illustration

