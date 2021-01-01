Hire freelance designers in Greenville, SC

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 103 freelance designers in Greenville, SC available for hire

  • Matthew

    Matthew

    Greenville, SC

    Exploring Styles using Style Tiles sales business medical science ibm plex light white layout typography style guide style tiles
    Exploring Styles science medical business styleguide layout style guide color light lines dark typogaphy style
    I enjoy swagging white navy cups pattern logo design swag
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Debbie Trout

    Debbie Trout

    Greenville, SC

    36 Days of Type: P type design font design font p letters 36 days of type custom type type typography color vector design
    36 Days of Type: O custom type font design letters o 36 days of type color vector type typography design
    36 Days of Type: N font design bold font n letters 36 days of type custom type type typography color vector design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Blankenship

    Blankenship

    Greenville, SC

    24 Logos I’ve Designed in the Last 24 Months identity icon custom type logo monogram branding
    Hawley Digital h monogram h logo hd logo hd monogram hd monogram geometric lettering branding custom type grid typography
    OG Spook identity lettering monogram branding custom type typography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Zilligen Design Studio

    Zilligen Design Studio

    Greenville, SC

    City League backboard city badge league basketball branding sports branding logo sports
    Elevation League jump elevate basketball league badge branding design sports branding logo sports
    Elite League sports logo sports branding design branding badge basketball league
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jesse Bowser

    Jesse Bowser

    Greenville, SC

    Travelers Rest Adventure Club patch badge design texture typography handmade lettering illustration south carolina bike explore club adventure branding brand mark logo
    Summit Students Exploration font design texture typography handmade lettering illustration flag logomark mark branding brand logo
    RIP Portlandia design font texture typography handmade type script lettering illustration tv show rip death grave tombstone tomb portlandia
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Leisha Scallan

    Leisha Scallan

    Greenville, SC

    Peach Bowl Lanes graphic design design branding fun badge t-shirt design tshirt cartoon retro character design character south carolina fruit bowling ball bowling peach illustration vector
    Holiday Pin Concept cartoon red green wizehire illustration character design character enamel pin holiday christmas ornament
    Unaka Submark illustration design branding wilderness yellow red vector outdoors logo mountain
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Otto Pánczél

    Otto Pánczél

    Transylvania

    Food delivery - order summary pánczél otto minimal product design app design web design delivery order summary food delivery food ordering food delivery service order summary uxui delivery website delivery app kookta delivery pczohtas
    Iconography and colors application identity minimal branding pczohtas design color palette color icon set iconography icons
    Dark wireframe calendar time management planner requests vacation user flow design minimal ios pczohtas uidesign uxdesign uxui dark mode dark ui wireframe
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Brett Wilbanks

    Brett Wilbanks

    Greenville South Carolina

    Apple Butter Pucker bbq vintage vintage logo icon branding brand and identity logo hand lettering typography vector design hand drawn illustration
    Lonely Soul vintage icon branding logo hand lettering typography vector design hand drawn illustration
    OLC Cobra Kai Logo rip t shirt fictional fun funny logo design martial arts karate netflix cobra kai cobra icon branding brand and identity logo typography vector design hand drawn illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Walker Reed

    Walker Reed

    Greenville, SC

    location detail oregon hood river valley mobile ui mobile gator deere utility vehicle ecommerce landing page
    Location Previews mobile ui deere offroad utility vehicle roadtrip location gator
    Location Cards offroad utility vehicle gator location animation after effects
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jennifer Jefferson

    Jennifer Jefferson

    Greenville, SC

    Fern Kaleidoscope kew gardens kaleidoscope video photographer motion design motion graphics collage art photography video
    Kew Kaleidoscope editing photoshop photo artist photographer collage art photography
    Flora Kaleidoscope collage art photography portfolio photo editing photo manipulation photographer photography
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Norbert Kucsera

    Norbert Kucsera

    Transylvania

    Music Player design multimedia inspiration ux design ux ui design ui player ui music
    Mail client UI Concept concept mail mail client design listing web design santa claus christmas ui design ux design interface design interface email client inbox email design
    Birthday Calendar app design inspiration interface interface design dashboard design dashboard ui dashboard ux design ux ui design celebrate people web design ui ux web calendar design calendar ui birthday calendar ui design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.